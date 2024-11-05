 
Login/Register Login | Register
186 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Why is North Korea Supporting Russia in Ukraine?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Mark Lansvin
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by Kremlin)   Details   DMCA

North Korea's missile program continues to be a concern for regional security, with the regime openly threatening several countries, including South Korea and Japan.

North Korea on Friday bragged of its recently tested new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), calling it "the world's strongest," a claim viewed by outside experts as propaganda though the test showed an advancement in the North's quest to build a more reliable weapons arsenal.

The missile, launched by North Korea on Thursday, flew higher and longer than any other weapon the country had fired so far. It signaled that the North has achieved progress in acquiring a nuclear-armed ICBM that can hit the U.S. mainland. But foreign experts assess that the country has still a few remaining technological issues to master before acquiring such a functioning ICBM.

In response to the launch, foreign ministers from South Korea, the U.S., and Japan condemned the action as a violation of U.N. resolutions and reiterated their commitment to thwarting North Korea's funding of its weapons programs.

On Friday, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) identified the missile as the "Hwasong-19" ICBM and called it "the world's strongest strategic missile" and "the perfected weapon system."

KCNA said Kim Jong Un observed the launch, describing it as "an appropriate military action" to express North Korea's resolve to respond to its enemies' moves that escalated tensions and threats to North Korea's national security. It said Kim thanked weapons scientists for demonstrating North Korea's "matchless strategic nuclear attack capability."

South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced unilateral measures against 11 North Korean individuals and four organizations linked to procuring missile components, although such sanctions are largely symbolic given the long-standing financial isolation of the North.

Both South Korea and Japan are not nuclear-armed. They are under the protection of U.S. extended deterrence, also known as the nuclear umbrella, Washington's commitment to deter and respond to nuclear and non-nuclear scenarios in defense of Seoul and Tokyo.

In an effort to create some level of deterrence, a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, also known as the Lancer, was sent from its home station at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota to airspace east of the South Korean island of Jeju, which is south of the Korean Peninsula and west of Japan's main island of Kyushu.

In October, North Korea deployed a contingent of troops to Russia in support of Russia's war in Ukraine --the latest development in intensified cooperation between the two countries since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as noted by the Institute for the Study of War.

The Kremlin is likely to leverage North Korean manpower to support its ongoing offensive efforts and offset requirements of Russia's domestic force generation capacity. The impacts of the deployment of North Korean troops into the Ukrainian theater of operations extend far beyond the battlefield in Ukraine, however.

Pyongyang likely hopes that North Korean military personnel will gain combat experience in the conditions of contemporary war -- experience that it may hope to apply to future conflicts it may fight.

The alignment between North Korea and Russia poses the distinct possibility of threatening the long-term stability of the Korean Peninsula and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

North Korea's support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict is rooted in several strategic interests.

Primarily, North Korea sees an opportunity to gain access to advanced military technology and critical resources. In exchange for supplying Russia with weapons and ammunition, North Korea is looking to receive essential items such as food, fuel, and possibly assistance with its missile and satellite programs, helping it overcome technological barriers.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): Korea; Russia; Ukraine, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

An ISIS attack on America or Europe is just a matter of time

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

Climate change getting worse: Are we doomed?

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Unethical pay-to-play schemes erode public trust

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend