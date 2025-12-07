Why is Aiken Covering Up Drinking Water Hazards and Water Main Destruction? Were People Killed? Is There Corruption?

1. How can high flow rates be justified as a cause for the Brown Water Fiasco? I agree that high water flows loosen water hammer created rust, but there was no major brown water event last year when temperatures were hotter. The construction shutdown was related to preventable water hammer, where recorded flow rates increased by 8% in two days.

Refer to the' 'DCCM After-Action Report for details (click here).

2. Was water hammer damage evaluated for the Brown Water Report? Although Aiken officials withheld important Freedom of Information Act request information, my estimated engineering calculations showed that water hammer pressures for this preventable Brown Water Fiasco were expected to exceed 1200 pounds per square inch in this 100 pound per square inch water system, which is used for our drinking water, fighting fires, and all other water needs in our city.

We disagree with the premise of the question and find no data supporting claims of 1200 PSI pressures.

3. Was relinquished proprietary information used to establish appropriate water system testing during the third party's brown water investigation? To assist with a water hammer evaluation for the Brown Water Fiasco I reluctantly provided technical information to Aiken officials.

No.