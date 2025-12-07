Why is Aiken Covering Up Drinking Water Hazards and Water Main Destruction? Were People Killed? Is There Corruption?

Whether people were killed or not is covered up in my hometown (Figure 1). The South Carolina Department of Health told me in writing that the South Carolina Bureau of Vital Statistics provides such information; the Bureau of Vital Statistics told me by a recorded message that the Department of Health provides such information. Stonewalled again!
Figure 1. Fighting City Hall to protect our health is worth the effort.
The Aiken City Coverup
Aiken digs its heels firmly into thin air as officials spin a web of fiction. On September 22, 2025, Mayor Milner promised answers to a series of questions that I asked in a City Council workshop ("The Aiken Diseased Water Coverup is Enforced by the South Carolina Government"). Responses were provided, but answers were not. Back and forth discussions with Aiken follow, where regular typeface presents the original questions, italicized text provides responses from the Assistant City Manager, and facts are provided in bold-faced type.
"The Fight for Safe Drinking Water Surges Forward in Aiken"
A Work Session should be set up to address public safety concerns. Are you afraid to publicly discuss legitimate drinking water safety concerns?
Your answers clearly demonstrate the inability of your department to acknowledge or understand complex fluid system operations. Such inabilities explain why your department continues to destroy the Aiken water system and threaten our health. I understand that incorrect answers are the best responses that you can provide. Thank you for not lying as I have come to expect from Aiken staff.
1. How can high flow rates be justified as a cause for the Brown Water Fiasco? I agree that high water flows loosen water hammer created rust, but there was no major brown water event last year when temperatures were hotter. The construction shutdown was related to preventable water hammer, where recorded flow rates increased by 8% in two days.
Refer to the' 'DCCM After-Action Report for details (click here).Ignoring my comments completely does not answer my query for this item. Referring to a document that I already referenced does not answer the question.
2. Was water hammer damage evaluated for the Brown Water Report? Although Aiken officials withheld important Freedom of Information Act request information, my estimated engineering calculations showed that water hammer pressures for this preventable Brown Water Fiasco were expected to exceed 1200 pounds per square inch in this 100 pound per square inch water system, which is used for our drinking water, fighting fires, and all other water needs in our city.
We disagree with the premise of the question and find no data supporting claims of 1200 PSI pressures.The calculations [were provided and] are available in "The Fight for Safe Drinking Water Surges Forward in Aiken". Pretending that there is no evidence is disingenuous.
3. Was relinquished proprietary information used to establish appropriate water system testing during the third party's brown water investigation? To assist with a water hammer evaluation for the Brown Water Fiasco I reluctantly provided technical information to Aiken officials.
No.
