Why did Zelensky attack an oil facility and a hospital in Russia after Trump and Putin agreed on a 30 day cease fire?

As we know this past Tuesday President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a two and a half hour phone call where they agreed on a 30-day energy and infrastructure cease fire in Ukraine. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky was not on the call.

Within hours of that agreement Ukraine sent drones attacking an oil transfer facility in southern Russia and yesterday Ukraine sent drones attacking a hospital in central Russia.

Meanwhile Russia shot down seven of its own drones which were intended to hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure after Putin had given the order to halt all such attacks as he had agreed with Trump.

What is noteworthy one week before the Trump Putin phone call US and Ukraine delegations met in Saudi Arabia agreeing on a 30 day cease fire in the war.

So what are we to gather from Zelensky at this point? Was he piqued about not being a part of the Trump Putin call? So that's why he sent drones attacking a Russian energy facility and a hospital in Russia?

It's hard to know. However, what will Putin do now that his 30 day agreement with Trump has been broken by Zelensky? "The Russian Defense Ministry called the strikes premeditated provocations by the Kiev regime aimed at derailing the US presidents initiative."

US and Russian high level delegations are scheduled to meet in Saudi Arabia on Monday to discuss further ending the war in Ukraine.

Though the EU has said it continues to support Zelensky in the war they alone can't continue without US assistance. Their weapons inventory has already been depleted and production of new weapons is a distant undertaking. So they'll have to come to their senses and agree to take part in peace negotiations by sending its representatives along with a Ukraine delegation. Both Trump and Putin have indicated they want the EU and Ukraine involved in the negotiations.

That being said what should be clearly understood is Russia is winning the war. They are in the driver's seat and as the victor will likely get the final results in its favor. And Trump and his diplomats know it.

Here is an assessment of what the final agreements will look like ending the war:

