

Employment MEPs approve plans to help more young people to work or training

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America's economy is supposedly booming, with relatively low unemployment and opportunities in dazzling new technology fields like AI. Yet, people express disgust and anger over the economy, reflected in polls here and abroad.

Let me focus on China for a moment, because their central planning shows the problem more clearly than our laissez-faire system.

This is what I didn't understand: China supposedly has a demographic crisis - too few young people working and too many old people needing support in their old age. Yet, there is a growing cohort of young people who can't find jobs. This does not add up. Why can't China create conditions for these young people to work? South Korea, Japan and even sometimes sluggish EU countries do better at getting opportunities for young people to find work.

China is run by serious people, mostly engineers, unlike America's national leaders, which are largely failed business people and clowns. Why can't they engineer job opportunities?

A Chinese ex-pat student working for my source explained the problem to her, who then explained it to me.

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