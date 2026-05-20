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General News    H3'ed 5/20/26  

Why are young people finding it hard to find a job if the economy is booming?

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Scott Baker
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Employment MEPs approve plans to help more young people to work or training
Employment MEPs approve plans to help more young people to work or training
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America's economy is supposedly booming, with relatively low unemployment and opportunities in dazzling new technology fields like AI. Yet, people express disgust and anger over the economy, reflected in polls here and abroad.

Let me focus on China for a moment, because their central planning shows the problem more clearly than our laissez-faire system.

This is what I didn't understand: China supposedly has a demographic crisis - too few young people working and too many old people needing support in their old age. Yet, there is a growing cohort of young people who can't find jobs. This does not add up. Why can't China create conditions for these young people to work? South Korea, Japan and even sometimes sluggish EU countries do better at getting opportunities for young people to find work.

China is run by serious people, mostly engineers, unlike America's national leaders, which are largely failed business people and clowns. Why can't they engineer job opportunities?

A Chinese ex-pat student working for my source explained the problem to her, who then explained it to me.

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Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Careers; Economy; Job Unemployment; Unemployment; Unemployment Rate; Work; Youngsters, Add Tags

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