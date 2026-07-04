Why are we still not on track to end TB despite decades of scaling up TB services?



Prevent - Find - Treat - ALL TB to end TB

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Over the past several decades, TB control programmes have made significant progress in expanding diagnosis and treatment services. Success has traditionally been measured by programme indicators, such as detecting 70% of estimated TB cases and successfully treating 85% of those diagnosed. Achieving these targets has rightly saved millions of lives.

However, a fundamental question remains:

If we have continued to meet these programme targets, why is TB still the deadliest infectious disease in the world?

The answer is that scaling up diagnosis and treatment alone is not enough to end TB. We have become better at treating disease, but not at preventing it, as millions continue developing TB every year.

1. Untapped local leadership and political will

Local leaders, particularly mayors, are critical to accelerating TB elimination. While national governments set policies, local governments drive implementation. By prioritizing TB in local development plans, strengthening prevention (including tobacco control and nutrition), expanding early screening, mobilizing local resources, coordinating across sectors, and ensuring equitable access to TB services, local leaders can significantly accelerate progress towards ending TB.

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