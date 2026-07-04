 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/4/26  

Why are we still not on track to end TB despite decades of scaling up TB services?

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Prevent - Find - Treat - ALL TB to end TB
Prevent - Find - Treat - ALL TB to end TB
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA
href="/populum/dmca.php?vid=183763" target="_blank" title="Report Copyright Violation" style="font-size:8px;">DMCA

Over the past several decades, TB control programmes have made significant progress in expanding diagnosis and treatment services. Success has traditionally been measured by programme indicators, such as detecting 70% of estimated TB cases and successfully treating 85% of those diagnosed. Achieving these targets has rightly saved millions of lives.

However, a fundamental question remains:

If we have continued to meet these programme targets, why is TB still the deadliest infectious disease in the world?

The answer is that scaling up diagnosis and treatment alone is not enough to end TB. We have become better at treating disease, but not at preventing it, as millions continue developing TB every year.

1. Untapped local leadership and political will

Local leaders, particularly mayors, are critical to accelerating TB elimination. While national governments set policies, local governments drive implementation. By prioritizing TB in local development plans, strengthening prevention (including tobacco control and nutrition), expanding early screening, mobilizing local resources, coordinating across sectors, and ensuring equitable access to TB services, local leaders can significantly accelerate progress towards ending TB.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Health; Health; Tuberculosis, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Feminist world-building: Creative energies, collective journeys

Another feather in the cap of treatment as HIV prevention

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend