Why are we still failing on gender equality despite years of promise

Citizen News Service - CNS
Why are we still failing on gender equality despite years of promise

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Ending violence against women and girls is a HUMAN RIGHTS imperative
As 2025 wraps up, let us remind ourselves of the prominent promises (and some legally binding ones) that our governments have made since 1945 to advance progress on gender equality and human rights. The Preamble of the United Nations Charter adopted by all governments in 1945 begins with the three words: "We the peoples-- and not "We the men..." Equal rights of men and women are further reaffirmed in the UN Charter Preamble 1945.

Shortly after 1945, gender equality was also enshrined in Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948. Gender equality became the core driver of legally binding UN Treaty (formally called as UN Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women or CEDAW 1979). CEDAW also promised to address gender-based violence, reminded Dr Pam Rajput, a noted feminist and gender justice leader and former Chairperson of Government of India's High-Level Committee on the Status of Women. Then, at the UN General Assembly 1993, World Leaders passed a resolution to eliminate gender-based violence.

In 1994, International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and its Programme for Action also stressed on ending gender-based violence as a matter of human rights.

In 1995, UN World Conference on Women in Beijing and its landmark Beijing Declaration 1995 and Platform for Action committed governments to address violence against women too.

UN Sustainable Development Goals adopted by all world leaders in 2015 promise to achieve gender equality "where no one is left behind" by 2030. But are we on track? or are we struggling to deliver on the goals - or sliding back?

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism.
