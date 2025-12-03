 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Why are we failing to end one of humanity's oldest and most pervasive injustices?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Why are we failing to end one of humanity's oldest and most pervasive injustices?

Ending gender-based violence is human rights imperative

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

End all forms of sexual and gender-based violence
End all forms of sexual and gender-based violence
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

Few weeks ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said: "Violence against women is one of humanity's oldest and most pervasive injustices, yet still one of the least acted upon. No society can call itself fair, safe or healthy while half its population lives in fear. Ending this violence is not only a matter of policy; it is a matter of dignity, equality and human rights."

A woman's right to live free from violence is upheld by international agreements such as the legally binding UN treaty, formally called as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) 1979, as well as by the 1993 UN Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women, among others.

But recent data shows that despite violence against women and girls being the most persistent and under-addressed human rights violations and crises, the number of women who experience it in their lifetime, has NOT changed much in last 26 years (since 2000).

1 in 3 women continue to experience partner or sexual violence during their lifetime year after year with barely any change in this figure since 2000. The annual decline has been abysmally and painfully too slow: 0.2% over the past two decades. These figures are under-reported ones because of high degree of stigma, fear and other barriers girls, women and other people in all their diversities face in reporting gender-based violence. Emotional violence is among the least reported.

Not all countries have comprehensive legislation addressing domestic violence

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Agreements; Cedaw; Girls; Injustice; Progress; Treaty; Unacceptable; Violence; Women, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Another feather in the cap of treatment as HIV prevention

Feminist world-building: Creative energies, collective journeys

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend