Why are the Constitutionally protected rights of peaceful assembly being violated by police on US college campuses?



Police clash with pro-Palestine protesters on Ohio State University campus At least 41 people were arrested this week during pro-Palestine protests on Ohio State University's campus.

Photo of police clashing with college student protesters on a US college campus

As one who protested against the US involvement in the Vietnam war in the late 1960's and early 70's it is appalling to see college student protesters against the Israeli siege of Gaza being brutally beaten and arrested by police on US college campuses nationwide.

Why are the Constitutionally protected rights to peaceful assembly being violated by police on these college campuses?

Apparently the Biden administration is in full agreement to these protests by students being put down by police calling them anti Semitic and a threat to Jewish students on campus.

I would guess there are Jewish students within these protests who are against the genocide being committed by the Israeli's in Gaza.

For it is genocide being committed by the Israeli's when over 35,000 mostly innocent women and children have been indiscriminately slaughtered by the IDF (Israeli Defense Force).

What are the students demanding other than an immediate cease fire in Gaza and the US stop funding the Israeli war machine.

In the UN Security Council the US refuses to vote with majority calling for a cease fire in Gaza. All under the ruse Israel has a right to protect itself.

Yes Hamas which has governed Gaza since 2007 did attack and kill some 1200 Israeli's and take over 240 hostages in October (which I'm not defending). But it is not some tit for tat undertaking by the IDF when it's using tanks and aircraft against mostly innocent Gaza Palestinian's attempting to flee and take cover under a merciless fire bombing.

Getting back to the student protesters on college campuses. I personally was in grad school in 1970 and during the protests against the war in Vietnam we students were never afraid of the campus police or the local jurisdiction police attacking us. In fact I can't remember them being anywhere near the protests.

Yes there were violent clashes sometimes off the campus where police were called in to put down the violence. Though some students were engaged in this violence that was off the campus and not part of the peaceful protests occurring on campus.

Back then there were reactionaries off campus who spouted "Love it or leave it" to us protesters meaning for us to love the US or leave it.

But there has always been protests against US wars. Protests erupted in 2003 against "Dubya" Bush before he invaded Iraq in March 2003.

