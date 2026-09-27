Why Do Women Choose the Bear? Answered by The Cornell Seven

When the question went viral on social media-- "If you were a woman alone in the woods, would you rather encounter a strange man or a bear?"-- many women chose the bear.
Men were surprised.
Women weren't.
The recent allegations surrounding the Cornell Seven have spotlighted that question again:
A former Cornell University student has filed a civil lawsuit against Cornell, fraternity-related organizations, and seven men, alleging that she was severely intoxicated and unable to consent when she was sexually assaulted by multiple men at a fraternity house in October 2024.
For seven hours.
No criminal charges were filed; the Tompkins County District Attorney has said there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges. The allegations in the civil complaint have not been adjudicated.
Me?
I choose the bear.
Links below.
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John Pavlovitz -- "Women Are Right to Choose the Bear"
Pavlovitz's essay predates the Cornell Seven lawsuit, but speaks directly to the culture that produced the original man-or-bear question.
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