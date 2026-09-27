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OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/27/26  

Why Do Women Choose the Bear? Answered by The Cornell Seven

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Meryl Ann Butler
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In Bear We Trust
In Bear We Trust
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When the question went viral on social media-- "If you were a woman alone in the woods, would you rather encounter a strange man or a bear?"-- many women chose the bear.

Men were surprised.

Women weren't.

The recent allegations surrounding the Cornell Seven have spotlighted that question again:

A former Cornell University student has filed a civil lawsuit against Cornell, fraternity-related organizations, and seven men, alleging that she was severely intoxicated and unable to consent when she was sexually assaulted by multiple men at a fraternity house in October 2024.

For seven hours.

No criminal charges were filed; the Tompkins County District Attorney has said there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges. The allegations in the civil complaint have not been adjudicated.

Me?

I choose the bear.

Links below.

* * * * * * * * * *

John Pavlovitz -- "Women Are Right to Choose the Bear"

Pavlovitz's essay predates the Cornell Seven lawsuit, but speaks directly to the culture that produced the original man-or-bear question.

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Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Bear; CHARACTER; Consent; Cornell Seven; Cornell University; Coverup Of Sexual Assault; Fraternities; Rape; Rape Culture; Sexual Assault; (more...) Women; Womens Issues, Add Tags  (less...)

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