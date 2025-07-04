For once, he was telling the truth:

"We don't need the votes."

"I have so many votes, we don't need votes."

"I tell my people I don't need any votes."

"We got all the votes we need."

"I don't need votes."

"We don't need votes."

"We got more votes than anybody's ever had."

"You don't have to vote."

"Don't worry about voting".

"We got plenty of votes."

"Do not bother to vote for me. It doesn't matter if you do."

The Election Truth Alliance has been sharing the manipulated election data for months. Here is a video synopsis: