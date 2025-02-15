 
Login/Register Login | Register
544 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/15/25

Why Trump Shouldn't Negotiate With Putin On Ukraine

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Bakhmut during the battle %282023-04-05%29%2C frame 15989.
Bakhmut during the battle %282023-04-05%29%2C frame 15989.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine)   Details   Source   DMCA

Last May, Donald Trump bragged on Truth Social that "IF PRESIDENT, I WOULD BE ABLE TO NEGOTIATE AN END TO THIS HORRIBLE AND RAPIDLY ESCALATING WAR WITHIN 24 HOURS" (all-caps styling his).

Last October, Trump upped the claim at an Iowa campaign rally: "I will end the war in Ukraine before I even step foot in the White House again."

The war didn't end prior to January 20. Nor did the war end by January 21.

However, on February 12, Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin finally held what Trump called a "lengthy and highly productive" phone call, after which Trump touted coming negotiations (with a possible assist from China, the Wall Street Journal reports) to end the war.

That's a bad idea for at least three reasons.

One reason is the Russian regime -- like other regimes, and for good reason -- considers the US regime "not agreement capable." Going all the way back to its treaties with Native American tribes and continuing up to the present day, the US has a terrible record on holding up its end of deals and complying with provisions of treaties it signs on to.

Another reason is Putin's attitude toward negotiating with Trump specifically. Pepe Escobar characterizes that attitude as "negotiating with Team Trump is like playing chess with a pigeon: The bird walks all over the chessboard, sh*ts indiscriminately, knocks over pieces, declares victory, then runs away."

The third reason, however, is the biggest: The war in Ukraine is not and never has been the US regime's business.

The war might well have been averted if the US hadn't fomented a coup in Ukraine in 2014, leading to the secessions of Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk, followed by eight years of US-Russia proxy war in the latter two areas and the US throwing gasoline on the fake fire of Ukraine as a prospective NATO member state.

The following full-on war might well have ended quickly -- with only those seceded areas in Russian hands -- if the US and its NATO lackeys hadn't simultaneously armed/funded the Ukrainian forces, while leaning on Ukraine to refuse further negotiations after the Russian rejection of an early ceasefire draft.

Donald Trump negotiating with Vladimir Putin on behalf of Ukraine can't plausibly produce an agreement which either side -- let alone the Ukrainian side -- considers itself bound by.

The best course for the US, for Ukraine, and arguably for Russia, is for Trump to tell Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy that US involvement in the war -- arms, funding, and supposed mediation assistance -- is drawing to a close.

That would free Zelenskyy to drive the best deal he can and Putin to declare victory, settle for what he has, and pull Russia's teat out of the Ukraine wringer.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Trump And Putin; Ukraine, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend