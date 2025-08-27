Why Nigeria needs a Female President- Presidential aspirant Ada Kate Uchegbu

Im running a grassroots, tech-driven, people-funded campaign. Nigerians are tired of the same recycled manifestos. My strength is authenticity, I have walked with the people, not ruled above them.

To reduce insecurity in the country, we must depoliticize security. Banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping thrive because corruption has infiltrated the very agencies meant to protect us.

I will launch a national forensic security audit, professionalize the forces, introduce a gender-inclusive rapid response unit, and invest in technologydrones, AI surveillance, and community intelligence networks. If Nigerians feel unsafe, democracy itself is unsafe.

Well declare a state of emergency on security and corruption, launch forensic audits for all ministries, and digitize public spending.

Ill create a 500 billion Youth Innovation and Employment Fund because y

click here

outh unemployment is both an economic and a security crisis.

Vote with your conscience, not your pocket. Protect your PVC ,its your weapon for change. Demand competence, integrity, and vision.

If we unite behind the right values, Nigerias best days can still be ahead of us, she concluded.