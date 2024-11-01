 
Login/Register Login | Register
184 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/2/24

Why Is The Los Angeles Democratic Party Still Supporting This Candidate?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"Billy Valdivia eventually arranged to be alone in the vehicle with B.A., and sexually assaulted and battered her there."

- Civil Filing, Case No.: 24NVVCV00084
"the plaintiff's unfortunate occurrence, happened almost a year after my March 2020 campaign ended"

- Graciela Ortiz

Graciela Ortiz
Graciela Ortiz
(Image by Graciela Ortiz for School Board 2024)   Details   DMCA

There is no doubt that the former LAUSD student identifying herself as B.A. was sexually assaulted at gunpoint. Billy Valdivia was caught red-handed by the police in a sting operation while setting up an inappropriate meeting with the minor. He then pleaded nolo contendere to the "especially violent" assault and was found guilty of sexually molesting her. Because he used a gun "to intimidate and threaten the victim of the sexual battery", he also was found guilty of a firearms violation.

With the criminal justice system having already established the guilt of Billy Valdivia, the victim is now pursuing civil action against LAUSD School Board candidate Graciela Ortiz for having failed to protect her from these violent assaults. In January, B.A. filed a lawsuit against Valdivia, Ortiz, Efren Martinez (who is a close ally of Ortiz and is currently running to represent District 52 in the California Assembly), and YVote!, an astroturf organization run by both Ortiz and Martinez. The victim requested damages for sexual assault and battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy.

In the age of #MeToo, Ortiz's reaction to the lawsuit should disqualify her as a representative of children on the school board of the second-largest district in the county. The lawyer she formerly shared with Martinez ignored the proven harm done to the plaintiff and described the allegations as "malicious and defamatory" as well as a carefully timed political "smear." Ortiz personally dismissed the violent act of sexual battery as nothing more than an "unfortunate occurrence".

As a defendant, Ortiz has every right to defend herself against the allegations. However, this must be done by presenting facts. Attacking a victim who has already proven that she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint is inexcusable. This is especially true when the victim was a former student of Ortiz, and trusted the LAUSD School Counselor to keep her safe.

Just before a recent court hearing where Ortiz's new lawyer asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, Michael Trujillo, the campaign spokesman she shares with Martinez, once again ignored the harm done to B.A. and declared that it was "unfortunate folks want to play politics with the court system to influence an election." He added that they "expect this case to be kicked out."

That claim sounds suspiciously like another politician's claim of "election interference" whenever someone tries to hold him accountable for allegedly committing crimes. It also seems Trujillo needs to pay attention to what has happened to Trump. The disgraced former president was made to pay E Jean Carroll $83 million for calling her a liar when she accused him of sexually assaulting her even though criminal charges were never filed. A penalty, therefore, seems called for when Trujillo makes similar allegations against a proven victim of sexual assault.

Despite Trujillo's confidence, the judge in the case ruled on Friday that Ortiz would not be excluded as a defendant. While she was dismissed from the portion of the suit that alleged she was negligent in Valdivia's hiring, training, and supervising, she will still have to answer to the claim that she did not properly protect the victim. In the words of the judge:"

"a greater degree of care is owed to children because of their lack of capacity to appreciate risk and danger."

The trial will also consider evidence that both Ortiz and Martinez "agreed to a common plan" to cover up Valdivia's actions.

With these allegations still pending and Ortiz having attacked a victim of a sexual assault, it is inconceivable that her endorsees have not joined the CSEA in retracting their support of her campaign. Yet, her list of supporters still includes SEIU 99 and the Los Angeles Democratic Party. If you agree that these organizations should withdraw their support please sign this petition.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Charter School Failure, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend