Why I will do all I can to elect Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders

In his speech in Detroit last night, President Biden laid out an agenda for the first 100 days of his second term. Among other initiatives it included:

I know that this is a difficult political moment. All of us want to defeat Trump, the most dangerous president in American history. But, there are disagreements as to the best way forward. It is my view that if President Biden runs a campaign addressing the economic concerns of the working class of this country he can win, and that he is the best candidate to do that. His speech last night was a good start.

Below is an op-ed that I wrote for the New York Times that appeared today.

Joe Biden for President

By Bernie Sanders

July 13, 2024

I will do all that I can to see that President Biden is re-elected. Why? Despite my disagreements with him on particular issues, he has been the most effective president in the modern history of our country and is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump -- a demagogue and pathological liar. It's time to learn a lesson from the progressive and centrist forces in France who, despite profound political differences, came together this week to soundly defeat right-wing extremism.

I strongly disagree with Mr. Biden on the question of U.S. support for Israel's horrific war against the Palestinian people. The United States should not provide Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing extremist government with another nickel as it continues to create one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern history.

I strongly disagree with the president's belief that the Affordable Care Act, as useful as it has been, will ever address America's health care crisis. Our health care system is broken, dysfunctional and wildly expensive and needs to be replaced with a "Medicare for All" single-payer system. Health care is a human right.

And those are not my only disagreements with Mr. Biden.

But for over two weeks now, the corporate media has obsessively focused on the June presidential debate and the cognitive capabilities of a man who has, perhaps, the most difficult and stressful job in the world. The media has frantically searched for every living human being who no longer supports the president or any neurologist who wants to appear on TV. Unfortunately, too many Democrats have joined that circular firing squad.

Yes. I know: Mr. Biden is old, is prone to gaffes, walks stiffly and had a disastrous debate with Mr. Trump. But this I also know: A presidential election is not an entertainment contest. It does not begin or end with a 90-minute debate.

Enough! Mr. Biden may not be the ideal candidate, but he will be the candidate and should be the candidate. And with an effective campaign that speaks to the needs of working families, he will not only defeat Mr. Trump but beat him badly. It's time for Democrats to stop the bickering and nit-picking.

I understand that some Democrats get nervous about having to explain the president's gaffes and misspeaking names. But unlike the Republicans, they do not have to explain away a candidate who now has 34 felony convictions and faces charges that could lead to dozens of additional convictions, who has been hit with a $5 million judgment after he was found liable in a sexual abuse case, who has been involved in more than 4,000 lawsuits, who has repeatedly gone bankrupt and who has told thousands of documented lies and falsehoods.

Supporters of Mr. Biden can speak proudly about a good and decent Democratic president with a record of real accomplishment. The Biden administration, as a result of the American Rescue Plan, helped rebuild the economy during the pandemic far faster than economists thought possible. At a time when people were terrified about the future, the president and those of us who supported him in Congress put Americans back to work, provided cash benefits to desperate parents and protected small businesses, hospitals, schools and child care centers.

After decades of talk about our crumbling roads, bridges and water systems, we put more money into rebuilding America's infrastructure than ever before -- which is projected to create millions of well-paying jobs. And we did not stop there. We made the largest-ever investment in climate action to save the planet. We canceled student debt for nearly five million financially strapped Americans. We cut prices for insulin and asthma inhalers, capped out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs and got free vaccines to the American people. We battled to defend women's rights in the face of moves by Trump-appointed jurists to roll back reproductive freedom and deny women the right to control their own bodies.