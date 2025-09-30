Why Democrats Keep Losing to Trump and How Newsom Could Change That

"You have an incompetent governor in California. Gavin. I know him very well. He's a nice guy, looks good. He's got some strange hand action going on."

- Donald Trump



"You really want to have the conversation about hands?"

- Gavin Newsom

I first broke with the Democratic Party during the Clinton presidency, when five Democrats joined Republicans in impeaching him over a lie about an adulterous sex act. This was not a high crime or misdemeanor; it was revenge for forcing Nixon to resign. Watching Democrats fail to stand together, I changed my party registration in protest.

My frustration had been building for a while. Republicans had long understood how to weaponize emotion - fear, anger, identity - while Democrats clung to an approach that was heavy on facts but uninspiring. In 1988, Republicans mocked Michael Dukakis for being a card-carrying member of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Instead of embracing the group's proud defense of civil liberties, Dukakis distanced himself, focusing on disagreements he had with the organization. That moment captured the Democrats' weakness: their tendency to embrace Republican criticism and fear of fighting for their principles.

When Trump descended his golden escalator into national politics a decade ago he made this imbalance obvious. Democrats kept flooding the field with facts, but Trump's supporters were bound to him emotionally. You can't fact-check away a cult of personality. The only time Democrats truly beat him was during COVID, when reality inflicted undeniable pain.

That is why I have found myself admiring the actions of Gavin Newsom lately. As the Governor, Newsom has led as a corporatist, dining with lobbyists during the COVID shutdown and selling his support to the Charter School industry to fund his battle against recall. Lately, he has been displaying the combative spirit he showed as San Francisco's mayor, when he ordered marriage licenses for same-sex couples in defiance of Bush's homophobic policies. By trolling Trump directly, Newsom finally meets him on the preschool playground where the President fights his political battles.

While Newsom's taunts feel satisfying to those itching to take the fight directly to Trump, they are not enough to protect people suffering under this administration. The governor needs to match words with bold action:

Hold National Guard troops accountable. Once control returns to the governor, he must investigate and prosecute the soldiers who broke the law. Just following orders cannot be an excuse. They should have followed the training that the state had provided, detailing the types of actions prohibited by both state and federal law.

Direct State Police to enforce the law. When masked ICE agents abduct people without warrants, operate without regard to the safety of innocent bystanders, and arrest citizens without regard to their legal rights, state officers must step in and ensure the law is followed. They should arrest ICE agents who break the law.

Redirect the federal government's revenue stream to fund state priorities. In 2022, California was one of only 13 states (including ten Blue states) that contributed more to the federal government than it received in services. With Trump reneging on many federal obligations, this $78 billion deficit will only grow. The state must find a way to recapture what it is owed.

Newsom has the capacity to confront Trump, and if he succeeds, he could be a serious contender in the 2028 race to replace Trump. But that is secondary. Right now, vulnerable people are depending on him to stop Trump from dragging America backward. The time is now for Democrats to fight like the future of our country depends on it - because it does.

