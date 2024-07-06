 
Why Biden Won't Withdraw His Candidacy. It's Simple

Biden is 'mentally impaired' and 'not fit to be president' Sky News host Chris Smith says President Joe Biden is 'mentally impaired' and 'not fit to be president.'
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sky News Australia)   Details   DMCA

The reason Joe Biden won't withdraw his candidacy is simple. If he acknowledges that he is no longer fit to run as a candidate and should step down, he also tacitly admits that he is no longer fit to be president and should step down. So he is fighting to hold on to a presidency which he no longer qualifies to hold.

He, by holding on to both, instead of doing the double step-down, is proving that he is in denial and no longer capable of making major presidential decisions. By refusing to even watch his career-ending, disastrous debate performance, he is proving that he can't make good decisions-- decisions that are good for the country.

Now we learn that Biden's doctor brought in a specialist in Parkinsons disease recently, though the White House has not come clean on this. Maybe it's Parkinsons. Maybe it's a stroke or Alzheimers. It is screamingly obvious that he must be transparently evaluated by one of the nations top neurological experts, immediately, His refusal to do so is, again, proof that he can't make good decisions-- decisions that are good for the country.

I have to believe that there are enough good, honest people, among all the liars in politics who will face the reality of Biden's impairment and force him to hear that message from "the Lord almighty." I still believe he will be gone as candidate and president by the end of the month, and the interview yesterday with George Stephanopoulos further proves it. The only question now is whether history will remember him as a man who chose to do the right thing or the man who was too enfeebled to make the honorable decision and made the choice that would have permanently threatened the future of democracy, if he wasn't stopped by people who did have the courage to do the right thing. If necessary, he must be removed based on the 25th Amendment.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Scott Baker

(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
This is what I posted on Twitter/X this morning:

In an ideal world: Biden would pardon Trump for all federal present & future charges & tell his DOJ to lay off & convince state & local officials to drop all cases (under SCOTUS immunity decision, he can't be held accountable for any official act). In exchange, Trump agrees to drop his bid for presidency & do whatever he wants after that outside of politics. Then, we get a super-accelerated convention nomination in both parties for new, younger, better, candidates to vote for.

Yes, I'd be willing to have Trump skate on all the criminal and civil charges (the private lawsuits aren't something any politician can stop and besides, Trump generates those on a nearly daily basis just because of who he is). Truthfully, Trump will never serve time for any federal, state or city charge. Not with SCOTUS' thumb on the scales of justice, and biased judges and his own experience suing and being sued. The courts have never met anyone like him and can't deal with him. He knows that too, but he doesn't like losing money and being subject to ANY kind of restrictions either, so he just might go for the deal.

But it has to happen immediately. The convention for republicans is barely a couple of weeks away and for democrats barely over a month away (they will lose Ohio because Ohio won't put anyone on the ballot with less than 90 days notice before the November 5th election day. The democrats were planning to do an offline nomination of Biden to get around that, but that's probably the least of their worries now. Ohio is a red state now anyway, but the country doesn't see that so it looks like the democrats are giving up on the "heartland" if they ignore Ohio).

It's not an ideal world and only the donors withdrawing money, as they are already doing, and a rising crescendo from his own party will convince him. Then...the democrats will still lose with Harris. She's also a little behind Trump. She was a terrible campaigner who got a single zinger against Biden that was ultimately meaningless about bussing in the 2020 primaries. Her approval ratings have only gone down since becoming V.P. and aside from abortion, she has no good track record of making her case.

And Trump's minions are already pummeling her. And no one voted for her at the top of the ticket. And the more voters who turn out, the better for Trump; this time it's the infrequent voters who are more likely to vote republican, not for the democrats. And Greg Palast has documented purges of millions of legitimate voters, mostly of color and young who would vote for Biden. And Kennedy is pulling slightly more form Biden at 8-10% of the vote, while Jill Stein and Cornell West are pulling way more from Biden than from Trump, enough to do what Nader did to Gore in 2000 in a close race.

It's not just the polls. They're not telling the whole picture. It's so much worse for Biden and any presidential democratic candidate. I don't see how that changes. No other candidate can raise enough money at this point and will be seen as illegitimate at this point too and have baggage of their own.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 6, 2024 at 3:53:10 PM

Author 0
