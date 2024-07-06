Why Biden Won't Withdraw His Candidacy. It's Simple



Biden is 'mentally impaired' and 'not fit to be president' Sky News host Chris Smith says President Joe Biden is 'mentally impaired' and 'not fit to be president.' He says this is partially ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sky News Australia) Details DMCA



The reason Joe Biden won't withdraw his candidacy is simple. If he acknowledges that he is no longer fit to run as a candidate and should step down, he also tacitly admits that he is no longer fit to be president and should step down. So he is fighting to hold on to a presidency which he no longer qualifies to hold.

He, by holding on to both, instead of doing the double step-down, is proving that he is in denial and no longer capable of making major presidential decisions. By refusing to even watch his career-ending, disastrous debate performance, he is proving that he can't make good decisions-- decisions that are good for the country.

Now we learn that Biden's doctor brought in a specialist in Parkinsons disease recently, though the White House has not come clean on this. Maybe it's Parkinsons. Maybe it's a stroke or Alzheimers. It is screamingly obvious that he must be transparently evaluated by one of the nations top neurological experts, immediately, His refusal to do so is, again, proof that he can't make good decisions-- decisions that are good for the country.

I have to believe that there are enough good, honest people, among all the liars in politics who will face the reality of Biden's impairment and force him to hear that message from "the Lord almighty." I still believe he will be gone as candidate and president by the end of the month, and the interview yesterday with George Stephanopoulos further proves it. The only question now is whether history will remember him as a man who chose to do the right thing or the man who was too enfeebled to make the honorable decision and made the choice that would have permanently threatened the future of democracy, if he wasn't stopped by people who did have the courage to do the right thing. If necessary, he must be removed based on the 25th Amendment.