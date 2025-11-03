Why 1929 Will Not Happen Again

By Joel D. Joseph, Economist

Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin recently stated he is anxious about the stock market, drawing parallels between the current economy and the market conditions leading up to the 1929 crash. He does not believe today is an exact repeat of 1929, but sees unsettling similarities in the debt, speculation, and technological boom that defined both periods. Sorkin outlined his concerns in his book 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History and How It Shattered a Nation.

Since the 1929 crash, the United States has enacted a safety net to prevent a stock market crash from turning into a depression. This safety net includes Social Security, unemployment compensation, food stamps, bank deposit insurance, minimum wages and controls over stock margin purchases.

Private Safety Net

In addition, internet applications like Uber and Lyft give unemployed workers an opportunity to earn money without having a regular job creating a private safety net. Uber was founded in 2009. It is based on a smartphone app. The first Apple smartphone was released in 2007. Uber, Lyft and DoorDash could not exist without wide smartphone distribution.

Uber reported that its earners, as it calls its drivers and food delivery workers, reached a record high of 5.4 million earners in the fourth quarter of 2022. DoorDash currently has more than two million monthly active Dashers, according to Jenn Rosenberg, a company spokesperson. More than 13 million Dashers have used the platform since it launched a decade ago. Flex, a trade association representing DoorDash, Grubhub, HopSkipDrive, Instacart, Lyft, Shipt and Uber, estimates that more than 23 million Americans have earned money through an online platform in the past year.

The Gig economy is a new safety net. Workers who quit or got laid off can often get income by using their smartphone and car to start earning instantly. Gig workers can get income even faster than they could receive unemployment benefits.

Social Security

In 1929, there was no Social Security. Seniors were on their own. The Social Security Act, enacted on August 14, 1935, provided a new federally administered system of social insurance for the aged financed through payroll taxes paid by employees and their employers. On January 31, 1940, the first monthly retirement check was issued to Ida May Fuller of Ludlow, Vermont, in the amount of $22.54. Miss Fuller, a legal secretary, retired in November 1939. She started collecting benefits in January 1940 at age 65 and lived to be 100 years old, dying in 1975. Without Social Security, seniors would have a tough time making ends meet.

Unemployment Compensation

In 1929 there was no unemployment compensation. Unemployed workers were on their own. Unemployment compensation laws were passed in the United States on August 14, 1935, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law. This federal law established the framework for a state-by-state unemployment insurance program. The Social Security Act of 1935 included provisions that created the national unemployment insurance system and established a federal payroll tax on employers to fund it.

The Social Security law enabled states to create their own programs by offering tax credits for employers who paid into a state unemployment fund, with the federal government also providing grants to states for administration.

The creation of unemployment insurance was a direct response to the Great Depression, which saw millions of people lose their jobs and contributed to widespread economic hardship. Wisconsin had passed the first state-level unemployment insurance law in 1932, but the 1935 act created the first national system.

Deposit Insurance

Bank deposits in 1929 were not insured. People ran to their bank to get as much cash as they could, but soon the well went dry and banks went belly-up. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was established in 1933 to insure bank deposits in case banks fail again.

