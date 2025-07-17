 
Sci Tech   

Who will win the water: computers or living creatures?

By Katie Singer

Katie Singer
World Water Day - 22 March
(Image by United Nations Photo from flickr)

Water doesn't need us to save her-- she needs us to remember we are her.

-- Casey Camp-Horinek, Ponca Nation

Have you noticed that electronics manufacturers, telecom access networks and data storage centers can't survive without water?

Starting with mining for raw materials, manufacturing electronics can cause lakes to disappear-- and create health hazards for living creatures.

While the tech industry expands, so does its water consumption. Google's new environmental sustainability report explains: "As our business continues to grow, so does our water use: our overall water consumption increased by 28% from 2023 to 2024."

Meanwhile, we're encouraged to admire children who use electronics before they have speech (or mastery of reading, writing and math on paper)-- without awareness of computers' water demands-- let alone their impacts to brain development.

I blinked-- and then noticed people marveling that A.I. can make us more productive and save us from ecological disaster. I noticed A.I.'s influence in doctors' thinking, insurance company decisions, grocery stores' shelves and children's education. Some parents use robots to answer their kids' questions and stop fights.

And yet A.I. operates without anti-trust laws, consumer protections, protections for children, rules to keep your medical records private, civil rights or worker protections, and without ecological protections like limiting water use or monitoring or mitigating used (polluted) water.

Advocating for regulations around social media use, data storage centers, solar facilities, battery storage, e-vehicles, EV chargers and other technologies tends to result in people saying "technology is inevitable-- " and dismissing its consequences.

Call this a Contest for Survival between living creatures and computers (and tech corporations). Where do households and communities have control?

To begin, we need to know what resources manufacturers, Internet providers, A.I. providers and other developments take from our watershed-- and how they pollute it. We need to move toward living within our own watershed's offerings of water, food, fuel and ores.

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend