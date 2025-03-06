 
Who was buried in the Oval Office of the White House on February 28, 2025?

(Page 1 of 2 pages)

Pavlo Kuliuk

On February 28, 2025, US President Donald Trump made a brilliant diplomatic move, bloodlessly destroying the nascent European neocolonialists and World War III.

Look who's come!

Almost 250 years after the US gained independence,(1) European colonizers returned to America. On February 28, 2025, the whole world watched this visit, watching the quarrel in the Oval Office of the White House. It would be a mistake to think that a person calling himself the president of Ukraine was rude to the legally elected president of the United States. Zelensky is a nobody! Colonial Europe was rude to the US president by sending its vassal to the White House. The attempt of Europeans to use American money, the deaths of Ukrainians and the destruction of Russia for their own benefit has reached a critical point of no return!

To understand the reasons for what happened in the White House, it is necessary to accept the unpleasant truth about Ukraine.(2) Namely:

1. The Ukrainian state ceased to exist 12 years ago. At that time, the country was captured by European and Russian invaders.

2. The Ukrainian government does not represent the interests of the Ukrainian people and acts in the interests of the European invaders.(3)

3. The European invaders of Ukraine need a big war with Russia.

4. The most unpleasant thing. The US government to a certain extent supported European initiatives in Ukraine. This was done in order to lure the Europeans into a trap. Then the Americans decided to change their attitude to the events and stop the Ukrainian tragedy.(4) For the US, this would have been more profitable than continuing the war. This approach caused indignation among the Europeans, who mistakenly believed that they could use the US for their own purposes until the end of history.

The Europeans' Stalemate

In the current situation, the EU has no chance of survival. And here's why. It's one thing to kill hundreds of thousands of deceived Ukrainians. Another thing is for the Europeans themselves to die fighting Russia. The Europeans did not send their troops when the Russian invaders were in Gostomel near Kiev. Then the situation for the Europeans was much better. It was 2022, the Ukrainians wanted to fight Russia and the US supported this desire as well as all other European initiatives in Ukraine. Now, the situation is much worse. Ukrainian citizens no longer want to fight Russia. And the US also does not want to continue the war. This makes the chances of the Europeans starting a direct military conflict with Russia zero. But the Europeans also cannot continue the war with the hands of Ukrainians and with American money!

It is impossible to leave the situation unchanged. The emerging new world order does not provide for the existence of the EU as an economic and political union. The United States, having accumulated sufficient economic and scientific-technical capital, is beginning to consolidate humanity for a technological breakthrough!(5) Elon Musk is already looming in the White House! In such a situation, Europeans who want to get rich on the ruins of the Third World War are not only unnecessary, but also a dangerous element of international politics. The revival of colonialism in the era of Elon Musk is unacceptable. Europeans are hopelessly outdated with their methods of international politics. The primitivism of European politicians is obvious. However, the instinct of self-preservation of European politicians is stronger than their stupidity. And this instinct of self-preservation will suggest an elegant way to avoid destruction. Disband the EU and join the new world order that Donald Trump is creating as individual states. In the modern world, all resources will be subordinate to the United States and there are no resources for the functioning of such a large entity as the EU.

Conclusion

If European politicians understand all of the above, then the scene in the Oval Office of the White House will be the first and last battle with the resurgent colonialism of Europe. I want to believe that this is so. And humanity will not need to organize a new funeral for the European monster!

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mark Sashine

It is amazing how a person can rely on a fascist to do good and even justify that

Submitted on Friday, Mar 7, 2025 at 11:20:36 AM

