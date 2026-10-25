Who says it’s time to build? Who knows how to impose limits?

Petroleum geologist and energy consultant Art Berman recently explained on Nate Hagens’s podcast that our oil demands exceed supply. We don’t have an infinite supply of oil (or copper, tin, lithium, coal, quartz…etcetera). Wars in the Middle East have made access to oil even more complex. While some U.S. Americans might think that other than higher prices, our oil supplies and our daily lives are fine, as usual, Berman expects that shortages will soon become apparent.

Berman perceives that manufacturing and operating solar-powered systems, wind facilities and e-vehicles also depend on oil and ores. “Clean,” “green,” “renewable” are marketing terms. They perpetuate the illusion that endless economic and technological growth can continue.

Once we recognize these realities, we have to ask: is it time to build more things that need oil and refined ores?

Here’s a batch of new telecom and energy projects—and, ideas and examples of ways to limit the giants who aim to build them.

DATA CENTERS IN HOMES

SPAN (and NVIDIA) have introduced XFRA, a data-center system installed at private homes and small commercial properties. Composed of powerful, liquid-cooled computing nodes that each draw on “underutilized” capacity in a home’s electrical service. Thousands of such nodes would function collectively as an AI data center. Rather than keeping the electrical burden of intensive computation inside an identifiable industrial facility, the proposal would distribute that burden throughout residential neighborhoods.

MORE TAXES (if you live near a data center)

Eagle Mountain, Utah hadn’t raised its property tax rate since 2010. Then, on August 6, the city council voted unanimously to raise them by 183%. Per year, the increase will amount to $5.5 million and cost the average household about $255. Forty miles southwest of Salt Lake City, the town now includes a $1.5 billion Meta data center. In 2018, four of the five local taxing entities agreed to waive 100% of Meta’s personal property tax and 80% of its real property taxes for 40 years. So when the council asked homeowners to pay more, dozens spoke at the hearing, most of them against it, and some brought up the data center tax breaks. 13 residents filed a referendum to put the increase on the ballot, and the council agreed to reconsider.

MORE SPECTRUM, LESS ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted rules that will open up massive troves of additional spectrum for next-generation connectivity. Through the Satellite Spectrum Abundance Order, the FCC will unlock more than 1,000 megahertz of spectrum in the 12 GHz and 42 GHz bands for a range of connectivity services, including even faster satellite broadband. The decision clarifies that bureaucratic NEPA reviews have no place across a range of innovative space-based activities regulated by the FCC and eliminates FCC NEPA review requirements for the vast majority of wireless infrastructure deployments. These final rules will eliminate evaluations under the Commission’s current NEPA checklist for more than 14,800 wireless deployments annually, further accelerating builds across the country.



MOBILE PHONE RADIATION

Dr. Ronald Melnick offered a webinar, “Cell Phones and Wireless Radiation: Why Current Exposure Limits Do Not Protect Against Cancer and Reproductive Harm.” He discussed the scientific evidence linking wireless radiation to cancer and reproductive harm, explained why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration nominated RF radiation for study by the NTP, and reviewed the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) 2011 evaluation that classified RF radiation as a possible human carcinogen. Dr. Melnick also explained why the WHO-commissioned systematic reviews on RF radiation should not be interpreted as evidence of safety. He examined the scientific basis of RF exposure limits adopted by the FCC, ICNIRP, and IEEE. Finally, Dr. Melnick presented his latest quantitative cancer risk assessment, “Cancer Risk Assessment of Radiofrequency Radiation Using U.S. EPA Methodology,” which applied EPA cancer risk methods to the NTP findings. The analysis concluded that current FCC, IEEE, and ICNIRP exposure limits are at least 200 times too high to protect against cancer risk and 24 times too high to protect against reproductive harm. Dr. Melnick served as a senior toxicologist for more than 28 years in the National Toxicology Program (NTP) at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and is Senior Science Advisor and past Chair for the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields. The webinar was co-sponsored by Environmental Health Sciences and moderated by Theodora Scarato. More info here.

MILITARIZATION OF AI

Investigative journalist Peter Byrne’s 10-part exposé describes the dangerous militarization of artificial intelligence—and the profiteering that drives it. Byrne uncovers how Silicon Valley, the Department of Defense, the banking sector, corporate media, and scientific institutions are collaborating to develop AI for military use. While corporate media tout AI’s potential with glowing narratives, the public remains largely unaware of its growing role in warfare and surveillance—and the dire consequences for global security and democracy.

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