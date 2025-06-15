Who's 'illegal'? MAGA's working on it



Sen. Alex Padilla was removed from a news conference with DHS Secretary KristiNoem.

By Bob Gaydos

While trying to monitor how the No Kings protests were going a thought prompted by social media posts the past couple of days kept bugging me: The utter hypocrisy of the MAGA crowd.

No, it's not a new thought. I've been thinking and saying it for years, but it just struck me again in seeing MAGA reaction to two separate events.

The first was the outrageous and unlawful treatment of Senator Alex Padilla at a public event in Los Angeles. Padilla, a Democrat and the son of Mexican immigrants, represents California. He went, escorted by Trump-ordered National Guardsmen, to hear a public statement by Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem about the handling of immigration protests in Los Angeles.

When he identified himself as a senator (he was actually wearing a shirt with the US Senate logo on it) and said he had a question for Noem, he was immediately grabbed by her security detail, manhandled, dragged into a hallway, forced down to his knees and handcuffed behind his back. A United States Senator. Representing his constituents.

When video of the incident appeared on social media, there was immediate outrage among non-MAGA cultists. How dare they!? Noem could've stopped the manhandling at any time since Padilla is the ranking Democrat on the Senate committee which oversees issues regarding the border. She has to know who he is. Instead, her office first tried to claim Padilla was lunging at her. The video shows otherwise.

The point here, though, is that when that video showed up on social media, many MAGAnuts were quick to throw likes on it, indicating approval of the rough treatment of Padilla, regardless of the facts. Hey, it wasn't their senator. It was California's Senator. Shut him up. Rough him up.

For his part, their leader, Trump, when told of the incident, said, "He looks like an illegal." Case closed.

The second "event" was a statement from Trump signaling a change in immigration policy: "Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace. "

"Our farmers are being hurt badly by, you know, they have very good workers, they have worked for them for 20 years. They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be, you know, great. And we're going to have to do something about that. We can't take farmers and take all their people and send them back because they don't have maybe what they're supposed to have, maybe.

"We can't do that to our farmers and leisure, too, hotels. We're going to have to use a lot of common sense on that."

Sensible Americans simply saw this as a reasonable and inevitable change in policy, whenever it actually comes about.

It's also a very un-Trump-like comment demonstrating common sense, compassion and a grasp of reality. Since he's big in the hospitality business, however, there's also some self-serving. Still, it's a significant change from the current process of dealing with undocumented workers. Go after actual criminals. Yet his staff hates it and so do many non-farmer MAGAnuts who like the unwarranted roundups of "illegal" looking people. They said so on social media.

But my point here is that farmers, hotel and hospitality business people, many of whom are Trump supporters, were also fine with grabbing "illegals" off the street and sending them away somewhere. But when it came to their own bread and butter, it was a different story. They didn't vote for that, they said. They didn't like it and, coincidentally, the polls showed it and Trump needs their support. So much for common sense and compassion.

Apparently it does matter whose ox is being gored.