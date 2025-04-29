Who is behind the deadly Kashmir attack on tourists?

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The Resistance Front (TRF) has denied involvement in the deadly attack on April 22, which left 26 tourists dead in the popular Baisaran meadow in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In a post on X, TRF stated, "Any attribution of this act to TRF is false, hasty, and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance."

"Shortly after the attack in Pahalgam, a brief and unauthorized message was posted from one of our digital platforms. After an internal audit, we believe it resulted from a coordinated cyber intrusion - a familiar tactic in the Indian state's digital warfare arsenal."

TRF is pointing to a cyber-hack that led to the group being blamed for the attack, which has prompted a massive crackdown in Kashmir, including arrests, and razing of family homes, and India has revoked Pakistani visas and ordered Pakistani nationals to leave Indian territory before April 27.

Malik Ayub Sumbal, a geopolitical analyst and broadcaster, said: "Indeed, it's a severe security lapse by the Indian security forces. The accusation against anyone else is the second thing, but first, India should find the security lapse, and the concerned politicians must resign."

"India and Pakistan are both nuclear states, so the nuclear deterrence on both sides may not ignite a full-fledged war. India has already made some announcements, and that's the maximum they can do. However, India cannot withdraw from the Indus Water Treaty unilaterally," Sumbal added.

"The Pulwama attack also hints at the India RSS-led agenda to politicize the elections in some states with anti-Muslim rhetoric, and the current tone of the Indian government is major proof of this," said Sumbal.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on April 26, that he was ready for a "neutral" investigation into the attack. India blames Pakistan for supporting "cross-border terrorism", but Islamabad denies involvement.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia, returning to India and vowing to hunt down all those responsible for the attack.

The Indian government has taken punitive measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a critical water-sharing agreement between the two nations.

The recent attack occurred in a popular tourist spot in the Himalayan territory of Kashmir, often called "Paradise on Earth" due to its breathtaking scenery. The region is lush with green valleys, snow-capped mountains, beautiful lakes, and picturesque landscapes that evoke a sense of paradise.

Springtime in Kashmir beckons tourists and authorities say about 1,000 people were in the area when the militants opened fire. The victims were male Indians and one Nepalese.

Pakistan has previously denied India's allegations that it helps Islamist separatists in Kashmir, saying it only provides moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

However, Pakistan has a long history of being supportive of Islamic terrorists, including those in neighboring Afghanistan, going back to the advent of Al Qaeda there.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the Arab Gulf monarchies all had their past involvement in Radical Islam. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others have radically changed their position and have banned the Muslim Brotherhood and all other terror groups.

