Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Who, how and for what actually fought in Ukraine

By Pavlo Kuliuk (Page 1 of 7 pages)

Pavlo Kuliuk

The main result of the war in Ukraine is that the world has become a competition of identical, but not different, ideologies. The EU, having the same ideology as the US, has become America's competitor in the fight for human resources. This predetermined the defeat of the EU in the war in Ukraine. It was not possible to globalize the world through the dominance of one ideology. Therefore, globalization will take place on the basis of assembling various ideologies into a single whole. Different ideologies are good! The same ideologies are bad. This predetermines the causes of future local conflicts.

As for Ukraine, this is the first war to destroy an identical, not opposite, ideology. The independent Ukrainian state ceased to exist in 2014. At that time, the country was completely occupied by European and Russian invaders. The war in Ukraine is a war between these conquerors.

All this time, the United States controlled the potential of both warring parties. This gave America the opportunity to influence the outcome of the conflict. By the end of 2024, the European invaders of Ukraine were defeated. The actions of Europeans to create anti-Russian political capital in Ukraine have become ineffective. Europeans have not achieved their main goal in the war. Understanding that further continuation of the conflict will designate Russia as the winner, the government of the United States of America decided to stop the war. Acting as an arbitrator and peacemaker, the United States retained its dominant position in this situation and consolidated a new world order. Russia with an opposite ideology is a more preferable ally for the United States than the EU with an identical ideology.

Humanity is on the threshold of a technological breakthrough, which is personified by Elon Musk. The United States will unite humanity for this technological breakthrough based on the comfortable existence of identical ideologies. The results of the war in Ukraine are the first step towards this.

The Double Bottom of War

Politicians have declared and hidden goals. Declared goals do not always correspond to the real actions of politicians. Such goals are declared to please voters and gain political power. But hidden goals often predetermine the actions of politicians but are hidden from the general public. It was the hidden, not declared, goals of politicians that had a decisive influence on the course of military actions in Ukraine. The war in Ukraine shows that the United States has abandoned its ideological alliance with the EU. The United States completely controls the EU and Russia, and most importantly, the administration of Joe Biden and Donald Trump acted together following a single goal: the interests of the United States! The results of the Ukrainian war will consolidate a new global trend. The modern world is a struggle of identical, not opposing, ideologies. Therefore, the EU is becoming the only geopolitical opponent of the United States. For this reason, the United States contributed to Europe's defeat in the Ukrainian war. This defeat will complicate the EU's further struggle with the United States for human capital based on similar ideologies.

The war in Ukraine in the context of political goals

Declared goals of European politicians

Support for the struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian invaders.

The hidden goals of European politicians

To achieve a dominant position in the world by winning the war against Russia through the use of the financial and technological resources of the United States and the human resources of other countries (Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Turkey).

Declared goals of Russian politicians

Rate It | View Ratings

Pavlo Kuliuk

I have been living as a journalist for 15 years. Nominee for the 2023 Pulzer Prize (category "Best Foreign Reporting." Red Hook Daily Catch) Regularly published in the United States, Australia and Canada. I write on socio-political topics
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

