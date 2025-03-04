Who am I? What am I doing? Where am I going?

The dark channel of the canal

Bears no reflections

Because on the other side

Is total darkness

Like the darkness of a computer screen

When it goes into sleep mode.

There is a boat passing

Playing raucous music

With a red light on the port side

And a green light on the starboard.

There is the sound of the motor

And a muffled laugh.

After the boat passes

The darkness is back

And even deepens.

It is a sprawling dark punctuated by

The lights of this city

On the east coast of Florida

Can you believe it?

Another day is ending on planet earth

And no one knows who I am

What I am doing

Or where I am going

But me.