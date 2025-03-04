Who am I? What am I doing? Where am I going?

The dark channel of the canal
Bears no reflections
Because on the other side
Is total darkness
Like the darkness of a computer screen
When it goes into sleep mode.
There is a boat passing
Playing raucous music
With a red light on the port side
And a green light on the starboard.
There is the sound of the motor
And a muffled laugh.
After the boat passes
The darkness is back
And even deepens.
It is a sprawling dark punctuated by
The lights of this city
On the east coast of Florida
Can you believe it?
Another day is ending on planet earth
And no one knows who I am
What I am doing
Or where I am going
But me.