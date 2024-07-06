"Who runs the country?"

I've been hearing variants of that question a lot over the last few weeks, mainly in forms like "given Joe Biden's age and apparent mental decline, can we trust him to run the country for another four years?"

For the last eight or nine years, I've also heard it a lot, in slightly different forms, about Donald Trump.

I visited Google Trends to find out if I'm just imagining increased frequency of that annoying question. Turns out my perception is correct: After a brief spike in 2004, the phrase "who runs the country" took a long vacation, only beginning to rise to prominence again a decade or so ago, and recently peaking at its highest point since 2015.

It's a really dumb question ... and a pet peeve of mine.

Donald Trump did not "run the country" from 2017 to 2021.

Nor has Joe Biden "run the country" since then.

Whoever wins this November's presidential election will not "run the country" starting next January 20.

What are you doing today?

Whatever that might be, did you ask Joe Biden for permission to do it? Next January, will you start running your daily calendar by Joe Biden or Donald Trump for approval?

Almost certainly not.

The president is just one of more than 330 million Americans. He (or, someday, she) may be more powerful than most of us, But not so much more powerful that he "runs the country" in any meaningful sense.

At MOST, the president "runs" one of three branches of the federal government ... and the federal government is not "the country").

Economics isn't everything, but it's a useful thing. US Gross Domestic Product (the value of all goods and services produced) in 2023 topped $27 trillion, of which the federal government spent $6.13 trillion. That's a lot. It's WAY too much. But it's hardly "running the country."

That $6.13 trillion was appropriated by Congress, not the president.

