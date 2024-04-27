Who Has Whose Back? It's Complicated.



Confused

"Country A now has Country B's back," I read,

This called a big plus when peace hangs by a thread,

But never can I figure out how this works:

For if A has swiped B's back, then B's full of jerks,

And if B just gave it, intending some aid,

They've probably haven't their options well weighed.

.

The mix-up, I think, is that "backing" ain't "back,"

And having the first means the second you lack,

But indeed to your fellow man must still give,

For him to feel he has a future to live,

Or may now his new enterprise undertake,

Your back being had like a wide firebreak.

.

But why the back side, which borders on wacky?

And to some people can be downright tacky.

For examp', I tell sweet Jane "I've got your back,"

Will she say thank you or give my cheek a smack?

I mean, back or front, these things can get tricky,

And protocol counts when you deal with the picky.

.

Or: "We've got your back," cool companies say,

And while I 'preciate their concern in a way,

I suspect that on my dear back there's a price,

And from it they're going to take a quick slice,

So I take back my back and they take it badly,

And snarl they'll watch my crack-up quite gladly.

.

Yes, you've gotta be careful 'bout the business of back,

'Cause sometimes you give it and then you take flak,

While others just take it and go on a spree,

As we can see now in the old Galilee,

Where Israelis knock heads while Biden looks on,

Wringing his hands and frowning darkly upon.

