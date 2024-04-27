 
Who Has Whose Back? It's Complicated.

Confused
(Image by jamison51)   Details   DMCA

"Country A now has Country B's back," I read,
This called a big plus when peace hangs by a thread,
But never can I figure out how this works:
For if A has swiped B's back, then B's full of jerks,
And if B just gave it, intending some aid,
They've probably haven't their options well weighed.
.
The mix-up, I think, is that "backing" ain't "back,"
And having the first means the second you lack,
But indeed to your fellow man must still give,
For him to feel he has a future to live,
Or may now his new enterprise undertake,
Your back being had like a wide firebreak.
.
But why the back side, which borders on wacky?
And to some people can be downright tacky.
For examp', I tell sweet Jane "I've got your back,"
Will she say thank you or give my cheek a smack?
I mean, back or front, these things can get tricky,
And protocol counts when you deal with the picky.
.
Or: "We've got your back," cool companies say,
And while I 'preciate their concern in a way,
I suspect that on my dear back there's a price,
And from it they're going to take a quick slice,
So I take back my back and they take it badly,
And snarl they'll watch my crack-up quite gladly.
.
Yes, you've gotta be careful 'bout the business of back,
'Cause sometimes you give it and then you take flak,
While others just take it and go on a spree,
As we can see now in the old Galilee,
Where Israelis knock heads while Biden looks on,
Wringing his hands and frowning darkly upon.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend