I read Rob's article, "Don't Assume a Lefty Killed Kirk." It made me wonder, who really would benefit the most from an event like this? Not the left, it would appear.

It's interesting that the shooting was immediately termed a "political assassination" by Utah Governor Spencer Cox even before any motive could be known. Of course this rhetoric shapes the language used by the media, coloring the event before legal facts are confirmed, which can be a way to direct public opinion prematurely. Hmmmm.

So I asked AI: Who might benefit the most from the death of Charlie Kirk, financially or politically? I notice that it seems like a particularly opportune time to pivot interest away from the Epstein files, so I wonder if that could have anything to do with it.

Here's the answer from chatGPT:

Trump and the GOP (especially MAGA-aligned leaders) This creates a powerful rallying moment. Kirk was a well-known conservative youth organizer; his death could unite his base, mobilize sympathy, and amplify narratives about political violence and left vs right tensions.

It could allow Trump and his allies to push harder on issues like extremist rhetoric, criminal justice, campus speech, and security, painting themselves as defenders. Conservatives more broadly Other conservative leaders and media personalities who have similar styles or followings might see increased relevance as they step in to fill the void.

Turning Point USA itself (as an organization) may gainin the short term from increased visibility, donations, and sympathy, which can translate to more influence. The narrative of political violence This incident strengthens calls (from both sides) for more scrutiny of political polarization, rhetoric, and safety. Legislators who push for policies around civil discourse, hate speech, or domestic extremism may gain public support.

