Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts  

Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Announces New Panel Submission Guidelines for 2026 Event

Michael McCray
WASHINGTON, DC - The Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival (WSFF) today announced the release of comprehensive new panel submission guidelines, opening the door for advocacy organizations and community groups to propose engaging panel presentations for the upcoming festival. The enhanced guidelines represent a significant step forward in creating a more accessible and transparent submission process while maintaining the festival's commitment to amplifying whistleblower voices and advancing accountability.

The newly released guidelines provide detailed information on panel requirements, submission materials, and the review process. Panels must feature three to five panelists engaged in whistleblower advocacy work, with presentations limited to 50 minutes to ensure dynamic, focused discussions. The guidelines emphasize the festival's exclusive focus on advocacy panels-- bringing together whistleblowers actively involved in advocacy or community advocates who support and empower those who speak truth to power.

"These enhanced guidelines reflect our commitment to creating a platform where the whistleblower advocacy community can share experiences, strategies, and insights," said Michael McCray, Managing Director, of the Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival. "We want to make it as clear and straightforward as possible for organizations to submit compelling panel proposals that will educate, inspire, and mobilize attendees around critical issues of transparency and accountability."

The comprehensive submission package requires organizations to provide panel descriptions, panelist biographies, professional headshots, and a marketing plan outlining how they will promote both their panel and the festival. Each submission undergoes careful review by the WSFF host committee, which evaluates proposals based on relevance to whistleblower advocacy, panelist expertise, potential impact, and overall contribution to a diverse and balanced festival program.

Key features of the new submission guidelines include detailed explanations of each required component, clear word limits and technical specifications, information about the panel review process, and guidance on creating effective panel descriptions and marketing plans. The guidelines are designed to support submitters through every step of the process while ensuring the festival maintains the highest standards of programming quality.

"Whistleblowers and their advocates are doing essential work to protect the public interest, often at great personal cost," added Marcel Reid, Festival Director. "The WSFF exists to shine a light on these critical voices and create space for meaningful dialogue about how we can better support those who courageously challenge wrongdoing. We're excited to see the innovative and impactful panel proposals that will emerge from this submission process."

Organizations and advocacy groups interested in submitting panel proposals are encouraged to review the complete submission guidelines at https://forms.gle/M7meSnYvtHiLoExd9

Submissions will be accepted through May 1, 2026, with selected panels notified by June 10, 2026.

About the Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival

The Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival is dedicated to amplifying the voices of whistleblowers and the advocates who support them. Through panel discussions, film screenings, and community engagement, the WSFF champions those who courageously speak truth to power and work to protect the public interest. The festival creates a platform for meaningful dialogue, shared experiences, and collective action in the whistleblower advocacy community, bringing together experts, activists, policymakers, and concerned citizens to advance transparency, accountability, and justice.

Michael McCray is a public interest advocate who combats racism and corruption in the government and other institutions which deprive individuals of their basic civil rights, human rights and constitutional liberties.
 

Related Topic(s): Whistleblower Summit Film Festival; Whistleblowers

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Save The Date: The 14th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival will be held July 25 through August 2, 2026.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026 at 7:35:52 PM

