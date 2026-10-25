Which Way Is Peace?

Remarks in Baltimore on October 3, 2026, at event with War Is Still A Lie

Thank you to Ronda Cooperstein and the local chapter of World BEYOND War for setting this event up.

I recently read a big stack of books on the decline and elimination of dueling. There were thousands of factors, many of them beyond anyone's easy control, but key among them was cultural change, was bringing people to find greater humiliation in dueling than in not dueling, greater respect in refusing to duel than in being willing to duel. The picture of dueling as noble, respectable, and courageous was replaced by one much nearer the truth: drunken primadonnas misperceiving insults and committing murder for lack of the ability to admit they were idiots. And dueling died by stages. More and more would-be duelists' so-called seconds negotiated peace. More and more duels ended without deaths or injuries, often with bullets intentionally shot into the air. More and more duelists were prosecuted for the crime. More and more newspaper cartoonists depicted duelists as monkeys and clowns. Dueling was outlawed and denounced for centuries before the abolitionists finally succeeded.

War has been outlawed for a century and denounced for longer than that, and for a while now it's been wounded. If Teddy Roosevelt came back to life in some museum and declared that we needed some more wars just for the fun of it, he wouldn't get far. No longer can anyone get majorities to believe that wars are desirable or good because they build character or are simply one acceptable tool of foreign relations or are needed to spread somebody's religion or race or empire. Every war is depicted as the last possible resort, no matter how absurdly or how much effort has gone into creating the war and preventing its resolution.

War, like dueling, is an exception. Most people never dueled. In most parts of the world there is no war. Most people would have done anything they could to avoid dueling and most do everything that can to avoid war -- even those who support other people going to war. But we haven't yet gotten to the point where courage in a politician is understood by everybody as standing up to the weapons dealers and warmongers and saying No I won't do war.

When I first wrote War Is A Lie I thought we were making progress at spotting war lies and wanted that progress to accelerate. In U.S. polling it took about a year and a half from the start of the war on Afghanistan and the start of the war on Iraq to get a majority saying that each war never should have been started. It took much longer than that to get a majority saying each war should be ended. This was because thousands of members of the U.S. military had been killed, and some twisted logic told us that the only way to respect those already killed was to get more killed. It didn't matter if polling of members of the military found that they wanted to come home, or if their suicides were outpacing their deaths in combat, or if 30 or 40 times as many Iraqis were being killed as U.S. troops -- in fact that last bit of information went beyond not mattering to the point of it almost being treasonous to become aware of it. My dream was that we could get faster at opposing the wars, that we could get huge majorities to realize how they were being tricked into supporting horrific evil before a war even started.

And I thought we were making progress. While wars that do not happen never make it into history books, public opposition repeatedly prevented a war on Iran, until it didn't. And it prevented a massive bombing campaign on Syria. We still weren't going after the money, the military budget that would generate more wars. We still weren't dismantling the empire of bases, joining treaties or courts, pursuing cooperation and aid and peacemaking. We still hadn't moved from each of these many wars is wrong to all possible wars are wrong. But we were taking baby steps.

And then WHAM -- Ukraine ate our brains.

I want to go back for a second to 100 years ago when war wasn't what it would become and wasn't widely understood even for what it was, to a time when the United States had been training Japan in imperialism and encouraging it to invade and occupy Korea. Well, Japan's empire and the United States' own empire collided. The U.S. took over numerous islands, staged its war rehearsals nearby, and threatened and sanctioned Japan. The public issue of the build-up to war was big news for years. Admirable people in both governments tried to work against it. Ten thousand protesters marched up Fifth Avenue opposing the build-up to war with Japan. But the U.S. government created the draft (and saw major draft resistance, and locked draft resisters up in prisons), activated the National Guard, supplied planes and trainers and pilots and money to China for war against Japan (making sure Japan knew about it), imposed harsh sanctions on Japan, advised the U.S. military that a war with Japan was beginning, and ordered the creation of a list of every Japanese and Japanese-American person in the United States. On December 4, 1941, newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune, published President Roosevelt's plan for war against Germany and Japan. U.S. officials had worried for months about a possible attack on Pearl Harbor. On November 15, 1941, U.S. Army Chief of Staff George Marshall briefed the media: "We are preparing an offensive war against Japan," he said, asking the journalists to keep it a secret. Marshall told Congress in 1945 that the United States had initiated Anglo-Dutch-U.S. agreements for unified action against Japan and put them into effect before December 7. On November 25, 1941, Secretary of War Henry Stimson wrote in his diary that he'd met in the Oval Office with Marshall, President Roosevelt, Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox, Admiral Harold Stark, and Secretary of State Cordell Hull. Roosevelt had told them the Japanese were likely to attack soon, possibly the next Monday, December 1, 1941. "The question," Stimson wrote, "was how we should maneuver them into the position of firing the first shot without allowing too much danger to ourselves. It was a difficult proposition." On December 7/8, 1941, Japan attacked the U.S. colonies of the Philippines and Guam, plus the U.S. territories of Hawaii, Midway, and Wake, as well as the British colonies of Malaya, Singapore, and Honk Kong, and the independent nation of Thailand. While someplace like the Philippines had many more people in it, and they were legally more Americans, and the Japanese came and remained, Hawaii had more so-called white people in it, so the quick bombing raid there became the Infamous Surprise Attack on Pearl Harbor, which became an annual national holiday. The U.S. Navy allows oil to continue to leak into the shallow harbor from a sunken ship, and visitors get teary-eyed over the rainbow-colored pollution that proves eternal U.S. innocence and the incomprehensible irrationality of foreigners who could attack you at anytime for no reason at all while you're obliviously playing golf and inventing plastic. There's much more about this in War Is Still A Lie.

The Surprise Attack on Pearl Harbor is the archetype into which propagandists fit the Unprovoked Attack on Ukraine. Almost overnight, people who couldn't have told you what Ukraine was the day before would stop you on the street and ask you if you were helping Ukraine. This was the most successful propaganda I had ever seen or heard of. "Helping Ukraine" came to mean anything from hanging up a Ukrainian flag (many of them still there in 2026) to sending humanitarian aid to Ukrainians to supporting the U.S. government sending Ukraine mountains of free weapons. This support for Ukraine went deep even into those Americans who had opposed many other wars. This war they were going to support, and with it NATO, and with NATO (somehow) really stick it to Trump.

Of course, Russia had criminally and murderously invaded Ukraine and was killing and destroying on a major scale. Murder is murder, whether Japan, or Russia, or Ukraine, or the United States does it. But of course the war was named the Unprovoked War because of how it had been provoked. There had been public comments by U.S. officials arguing that the provocations would not provoke anything. "I don't buy this argument that, you know, us supplying the Ukrainians with defensive weapons is going to provoke Putin," said Senator Chris Murphy. One can still read a RAND report advocating creating a war like this one through the sorts of provocations that senators claimed wouldn't provoke anything. In September 2023, then Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg explained the cause of the war in terms Vladimir Putin would have agreed with, saying, "[Putin] went to war to prevent NATO, more NATO, close to his borders." The United States had facilitated a coup in Ukraine in 2014. Fighting between Ukraine and eastern provinces that sought autonomy began at that time. In the days prior to the Russian invasion, Ukrainian attacks on those provinces increased significantly, while news reports carried new Western predictions each day that Russia would invade the next day. Russia's horror of NATO came not just from NATO's expansion to Russia's border but also from the United States tearing up treaties, installing missile bases, and proliferating nuclear weapons. Some Americans are better able to understand this if you describe it as a Cuban missile crisis in reverse, though you could also just call it a Cuban missile crisis, since Kennedy resolved that crisis by agreeing to remove missiles from Turkey in exchange for the Soviet Union removing missiles from Cuba. Now U.S. missile bases are as close to Russia as they were then, but no Russian bases are in the Americas.

There is a lot more on this topic and pretty much any topic I touch on in War Is Still A Lie. I just want to note here that two weeks after the major Russian invasion, negotiations were held in Istanbul and reached an agreement to end the war, but the U.S. and UK governments said no -- this according to numerous U.S. and UK and Russian officials including top U.S. so-called diplomat Victoria Nuland shamelessly and openly in front of a video camera. For years, the U.S. government told us we had to send weapons to Ukraine for a necessary and unavoidable and last-resort war that the U.S. government was forbidding the Ukrainian government from ending. And the U.S. propaganda was so good that many people in the U.S. kept supporting the war in Ukraine because supposedly the Ukrainians themselves wanted that, even long after polling in Ukraine, among those who hadn't fled or died, and despite a widespread fear of speaking out, found majorities of Ukrainians wanting to make a compromise and end the war.

Now I was worried about that eternal question that President George W. Bush had framed so eloquently as: IS OUR CHILDREN LEARNING?

But good news for our progress at spotting war lies was just around the corner in the form of horrific news for the world. This came in the form of a livestreamed genocide in Gaza and the second coronation of Donald Trump.

Baltimorean H.L. Mencken had of course declared that "As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron."

For the three-quarters of the people whose inner souls are steadily vomiting in response to U.S. politics happy times were not here again. But war opposition was. And, in fact, having shown us the Ukrainian victims of war on every television channel may even have primed us to notice Palestinian victims of war on every social media channel. If Russia shouldn't slaughter people, why should Israel? So, for three years now we've been fed every Israeli military lie and most of us have chosen to believe our own eyes instead. Even people who called other people names like Putin-lover were willing themselves to brave being called Hamas-lover. Even people who had moments before sworn that there was no such thing on Earth as opposing both sides of a war declared their condemnation of murders by both Israel and Hamas. And, for a while, the more the warmongers shouted that peace is anti-Semitic, the more the streets filled up with protesters.

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