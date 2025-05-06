You're Fired! Who will Trump Terminate Next?



PINK SLIP

I asked a few AI apps this question:

who, among Trump's congressionally approved appointees, will be most likely to be fired by Trump soonest. name 12 names in order of likelihood of being fired next.

Chat GPT and DeepSeek were worthless, because they don't have access to data after October 2023. But they did predict that the main reason Trump would fire people would be because of loyalty issues.

Perplexity offered this:

"Based on recent reporting, controversy levels, and Trump's history of valuing loyalty and acting quickly to remove appointees he perceives as disloyal or problematic, the following are the 12 most likely congressionally approved Trump appointees to be fired next, in order of likelihood:

Tulsi Gabbard (Director of National Intelligence) - Her controversial views, lack of intelligence experience, and bipartisan skepticism make her the most likely to be dismissed soonest.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Secretary of Health and Human Services) - His unconventional stances and history of public disagreements with mainstream policy could quickly put him at odds with Trump or his advisers.

Linda McMahon (Secretary of Education) - As a business executive with limited education policy experience, she may struggle to align with Trump's shifting priorities.

Kristi Noem (Secretary of Homeland Security) - Recent controversies and strained relationships with Trump-aligned figures increase her risk.

Pete Hegseth (Secretary of Defense) - Despite current trust, his lack of traditional defense experience and potential for public missteps could make him vulnerable.

Pam Bondi (Attorney General) - Any perceived lack of aggressive loyalty or legal misstep could put her on thin ice.

Brooke Rollins (Secretary of Agriculture) - As a policy advocate rather than a traditional agriculture expert, she could be replaced if Trump seeks a more conventional pick.

