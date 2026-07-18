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Where we are heading

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
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Note: I need a book designer and our institute needs volunteers as we build facilities and exhibits indoors and outdoors. Please email us and/or connect us with those who can help (info@palestinenature.org).

Israeli leaders dropped all masks on themselves and their supporters after 7 October 2023. They spoke openly about what they intended to do and how they intended to do it. They argued that suppressing resistance (what they call terrorism) cannot be selective since new generations of colonized Palestinians can resurrect the resistance. So they spoke openly about the genocide and ethnic cleansing and practiced it. The worst holocaust of the 21st century ensued. Hundreds of thousands were killed or injured, 95% of buildings were flattened. Over 200,000 forced out of Gaza to other countries. A smaller scale of this is happening here in the West Bank. The genocidal terrorist regime is backed by the USA whose citizens pay the bill. Since 7 October 2023, US taxpayers paid over $20 billion in direct aid to the genocidal regime. The US government also took over $80 billion more money for its direct intervention in support of genocide to bomb countries in our region. Look at profits of companies like Northop Grumman, lockhead martin, RTX, General Dynamics, Boeing, and Elbit systems. While taxpayers foot the bill and the US now has some 40 trillion in debt, Israel and weapons manufacturers made out with hundreds of billions. In total the US spent over 9 trillion on wars on our people in Western Asia and North Africa not because it is good for the US public but because of the Zionist and corporate lobbies (and those are now intertwined more than ever). And the Epstein empire still uses the World Bank and IMF to bankrupt local economies globally while taking over natural resources. Now a major regional war is going on launched by the US government to please the Epstein-Maxwell-Mossad racket. The US military is destroying civilian and military "targets" in Iran (and soon Cuba) while the latter responds by attacking US bases and interests. Everyone knows who started these wars and why (rich get richer) but no one can predict where we are heading. Perhaps the global war is closer than ever. The world economy is on the brink. Greedy capitalism maybe reaching its end and taking the world down with it.

What if Israel uses nuclear weapons todmorrow (Alon Mizrahi)

Civil Resistance: Creativity and Strategic Nonviolence. Webinar AUGUST 9, 2026. Register.

Palestine in pictures today.

Child abuse exposed even in Zionists' own media.

Important new case brought against the zionist private-government collusion to end free speech.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
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I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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