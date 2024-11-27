 
Login/Register Login | Register
316 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Where Does Israel's Bible-based Claim to Land End?

By   1 comment

Bob Johnson
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson


(Image by The Palestinian)   Details   DMCA

The Jewish state of Israel is a modern nation based upon ancient myths. The two primary myths are that God chose the Jews "above all people that are upon the face of the earth" (Deuteronomy 7:6) and God gave an eternal gift of real estate to them (Genesis 15:18), which is the Jewish state of Israel.

These nonsensical and harmful religious beliefs are the root cause of Israel's ongoing religious wars. When they take land from the Palestinians, which their Word of God tells them God gave to them, many Palestinians resist and fight back against the Jewish state of Israel. This is the root cause of the October 7, 2023, Palestinian attack on Israel and the ongoing slaughter by Israel of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza. Currently, the number of children Israel killed in Gaza is 11,300 with 3,100 of those children being under the age of five. This Judaic brutality is in line with the Hebrew Bible. One such example is found at II Kings 15:16, which tells a story of the Israelite King Menahem and states,

Then Menahem smote Tiphsah, and all that were therein, and the coasts thereof from Tirzah: because they opened not to him, therefore he smote it; and all the women therein that were with child he ripped up.

Genesis 15:18 needs to be reexamined as it actually gives boundaries to the Jewish state. It claims God said those boundaries are "from the river of Egypt unto the great river, the river Euphrates". That will require Israel to take large parts of some nations, such as Egypt, and all of other nations, such as Jordan. This will require much more religious violence.

Israeli government officials make it crystal clear that the Torah, which is part of the Hebrew Bible, is what guides the modern Jewish state of Israel, and that Jews have eternal ownership of the land owned by the Palestinians based on the Torah. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, in response to Joe Biden being tepidly critical of Israeli Jewish squatters/settlers stealing more land from the Palestinians,

The Land of Israel is for the people of Israel, according to the Torah of Israel.

If Israel has a Bible-based right to take land that belongs to the Palestinians, does it also have the right to carry out other teachings in the Hebrew Bible? For example, at Deuteronomy 28:1 the ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible claim God said he would set Israel "on high above all nations of the earth".

And Isaiah 60:12 claims that God said that any nation that will not serve Israel "will perish; yea, those nations shall be utterly wasted". Those Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament claims, teachings and threats do not bode well for all the Gentile people and nations.

The ancient and irrational "revealed" Abrahamic religions can only do as they have always done, which is to keep us mired in fear-based superstitions and dangerous religious violence-promoting myths. Thankfully, God-given reason-based Deism is offering us a way out of this self-perpetuating mess. Deism shines the light of reason on everything, including the "revealed" religions. God-given reason has the same impact on the "revealed" religions as water did on the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. If we truly want to put a stop to the religious violence infecting our world, we must strike its root with innate God-given reason and embrace Thomas Paine's principle expressed in The Age of Reason, the principle of "detesting everything that is cruel". Sincerely holding that one Deistic principle prohibits a person from belonging to a "revealed" Abrahamic religion.
Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Israel; Israel And Palestine; Israel And Us Relations; Israel Attacks Gaza; Israel Firsters; Israel Killing With U S Weapons; Israel Runs Washington; Israeli Attacks On Gaza; Israeli Attacks In Gaza; Israeli Intransigence; (more...) Israeli Settlements; Palestinians; People; People, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Was C.S. Lewis, Author of Mere Christianity, an Intellectual?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 10 fans, 192 articles, 470 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The Jewish state of Israel's claim to the land owned by Palestinians is the Torah which was written by ancient Jewish clergymen. It's time to free our minds of harmful ancient myths.

Nature's God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 at 4:44:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend