Where Does Israel's Bible-based Claim to Land End?

The Jewish state of Israel is a modern nation based upon ancient myths. The two primary myths are that God chose the Jews "above all people that are upon the face of the earth" (Deuteronomy 7:6) and God gave an eternal gift of real estate to them (Genesis 15:18), which is the Jewish state of Israel.

These nonsensical and harmful religious beliefs are the root cause of Israel's ongoing religious wars. When they take land from the Palestinians, which their Word of God tells them God gave to them, many Palestinians resist and fight back against the Jewish state of Israel. This is the root cause of the October 7, 2023, Palestinian attack on Israel and the ongoing slaughter by Israel of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza. Currently, the number of children Israel killed in Gaza is 11,300 with 3,100 of those children being under the age of five. This Judaic brutality is in line with the Hebrew Bible. One such example is found at II Kings 15:16, which tells a story of the Israelite King Menahem and states,

Then Menahem smote Tiphsah, and all that were therein, and the coasts thereof from Tirzah: because they opened not to him, therefore he smote it; and all the women therein that were with child he ripped up.

Genesis 15:18 needs to be reexamined as it actually gives boundaries to the Jewish state. It claims God said those boundaries are "from the river of Egypt unto the great river, the river Euphrates". That will require Israel to take large parts of some nations, such as Egypt, and all of other nations, such as Jordan. This will require much more religious violence.

Israeli government officials make it crystal clear that the Torah, which is part of the Hebrew Bible, is what guides the modern Jewish state of Israel, and that Jews have eternal ownership of the land owned by the Palestinians based on the Torah. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, in response to Joe Biden being tepidly critical of Israeli Jewish squatters/settlers stealing more land from the Palestinians,

The Land of Israel is for the people of Israel, according to the Torah of Israel.

If Israel has a Bible-based right to take land that belongs to the Palestinians, does it also have the right to carry out other teachings in the Hebrew Bible? For example, at Deuteronomy 28:1 the ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible claim God said he would set Israel "on high above all nations of the earth".

And Isaiah 60:12 claims that God said that any nation that will not serve Israel "will perish; yea, those nations shall be utterly wasted". Those Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament claims, teachings and threats do not bode well for all the Gentile people and nations.