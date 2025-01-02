 
Login/Register Login | Register
236 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Where Are American's Fear & Loathing Politics Taking Us?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Tom Hilton
Message Tom Hilton
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

I think that most Americans today are afraid. Trump marketed his campaign on what the late Hunter Thompson called "fear & loathing." Alas, most people cope with fear using denial. Trump always builds on that denial by offering a string of bogus fantasies to reassure them that even though THEY do not know how to cope - HE DOES. Once we deport all the migrants, and shut down foreign competition, America will be great again. We'll all be rich! Vote to make America great again! Most voters did just that.

Of course, those of us whose brains still have functioning gaslight detectors have seen ample evidence that Trump is a clueless jerk who lies, cheats, and steals to con people into thinking he is a brilliant business tycoon rather than the felonious business buffoon he really is. Sadly, by voters boarding the MAGA train to nowhere, they have increased the odds that their worst fears and loathings will come to pass.

All of my economist friends see recession on the horizon once Trump starts tinkering with tariffs and removing federal guardrails on banks, monopolies, taxation, the Federal Reserve, and finance. Sadly, when that starts happening, fear will likely not trigger action. MAGA voters will pull the proverbial covers over their heads in denial so they do not have to look at the quality of their lives trickling up to the new oligarchs in charge like the DOGE Boys. But that cannot last for long before household financial reality kicks in and they can no longer afford to ignore their mistake last November. But that mistake was engineered by both parties.

It is difficult to overlook that just like in 2020, 2024 voters really had no significant alternative other than, the lesser of two mediocre candidates: Trump vs the un-Trump - Biden then Harris. That situation was co-engineered by the Democratic Party. We now know that the Dems knew Biden was in mental decline almost from inauguration Day in 2021. They refused to Article 25 him to hold on to power and hid the fact from the American people (Gee, like the GOP did with Reagan?). That was probably because the DNC had no plan for what-next. However, when the TV debate unmasked Biden's dementia, the coverup was blown and Dems had to offer voters an alternative - VP Harris - more of the same. Alas, by next New Years Day 2026, everybody will likely realize that more of the same was their better option.

This will all boil down to one inevitable conclusion. Both political parties are corrupt as heck. So also is our court system and our incompetent do-nothing Congress that is the direct result of Citizens United. That all needs to be fixed. It might help if people return to their churches for a moral compass tune-up, and reject the greedy oligarchy that has overwhelmed our Democracy. Hopeful New Year!

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Hilton Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm a psychologist and retired Navy Captain (two combat tours). In 2000, I joined NIH as a national research program official, science officer, and faculty member. Before retiring to Happilyeverafter on the Florida Coastline, I have lived in (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): America; Americans; Americans For Responsible Leadership; Fear As Policy; Fear Inc; Fear Mongering; Politics, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

JIT Did It: Why Store Shelves Emptied So Fast - Again

Tuberville is No Excuse for Not Confirming Military Promotions

Putin's War Has Made Russia Irrelevant

Changing the Gay Marriage Bill to Get It Passed Risks the Very Court Interference It Was Supposed to Prevent

Student Loan Forgiveness: Does Not Eliminate the Cost of Higher Education.

The People Make the Place

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Tom Hilton

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 12 articles, 297 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It is clear from the many holiday conversations I have had that people already anticipate that even before inauguration day, the incoming administration is likely to trigger not just domestic, but also global economic meltdown. With Trump's cabinet of ideologues, unfit incompetents, and moral reprobates, the chaos cannot help but spin out of control. Our court system has shown itself to be corruptible. Our Congress has demonstrated that it is incapable of governing. It might be worthwhile to stop and tune up our collective moral compass and try to find a new path now before we venture off the pending political cliff in 2025.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 2, 2025 at 11:14:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend