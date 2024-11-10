When you wish upon a star

Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

By Bob Gaydos

I saw a shooting star last night. Spoiler alert: Yes, this is going to be one of those "synchronicity strikes again, isn't that something and it can only be a good sign" columns.

To start with, I've never seen a shooting star before. The only reason I saw this one is that Prince, our resident beagle/Australian shepherd mix decided he needed to take one more trip outside around midnight. Since he was already over his usual daily allotment of such outings, this was rare.

We walked outside, I looked up at the sky, and said to myself, Wow, that is spectacular, referring to all the stars visible. When you live in the country, the lights of so-called civilization don't interfere. Then I looked off to to my right, to the east, and sonofagun: shooting star. Cool.

Of course, when I came back inside, I immediately posted my experience on Facebook. A good omen, I called it.

But of course, I checked with a reliable source. The Farmers Almanac told me: "With many people of all cultures looking to the heavens for signs, symbols, and answers for eons, it is no surprise that shooting star superstitions exist. The most prevalent superstition is that it is good luck to wish upon a star. "

"In the second century, the Greek astronomer Ptolemy hypothesized that they were a result of the gods peering down from heaven, having parted the heavens to do so and therefore dislodging a star in the process. Because a shooting star was a tangible symbol of the gods looking down at that moment, it was believed that a wish or request made upon seeing the star was more likely to be heard and granted. "

"In the 1830s, the idea of wishing upon stars became even more prominent in modern beliefs. Seeing a meteor was believed to be a sign of promise, luck, and good fortune."

Looking for a second source, I turned to current science. Google AI told me this: "Some believe that seeing a shooting star is a sign of good fortune or luck. An old superstition suggests that wishing upon a shooting star will grant your wish."

Well, one man's superstition is another man's omen. And what some call coincidence, others see as synchronicity. It is all connected. One need only pay attention.

Friends, trying to be helpful, pointed out to me that what I had seen was actually a meteor, part of a meteor shower expected last night. And scientists point out that if I were to go outside and lie down on my back and stare up at the sky for 15 minutes on a dark night, I might well see a dozen "shooting stars."

But I didn't. I went out on this particular night, looked to my right (to the East, the good luck direction) and saw something I had never seen before, even out here in the country. It was like that black squirrel I wrote about a while back. Apparently, just not as rare.

Anyway, I had a couple of wishes. I made them. I guess you're supposed to keep the wishes secret so as not to jinx them. I will say that one of them concerned a legendary New York City baseball team located in the Bronx and a stroke of fortune that might befall them concerning another kind of shooting star if they look to the right.

The other wish was political in nature. Any regular reader of my column could probably look to the right and voice some version of it. In fact, go ahead and do it on my star.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).