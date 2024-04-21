When they land

Zuma Beach. UFO Photo
(Image by tonynetone) Details DMCA
When the UFOs come down
Once and for all
In dazzling streaks of lights
Will we be around
To greet our saviors from a distant star
To witness the passing of the torch
To a larger brain?
Or will we have long ago forfeited any claim
To the Earth that we call our home
And sometimes "Mother"?
Even though we have nothing to compare Her to
We seem to love our world at the best and worst of times.
That cannot have gone unnoticed
By our unobtrusive watchers!
Hard to imagine such patience.
Oh, what they must have learned about us,
Peering through their portholes,
The windows of our dreams!
Who of us have not wished now and again
That we could just give up the wheelhouse
Because we're obviously over our heads.
When I was younger and more aware
Of what was going on behind the curtain of the sky,
Sometimes I felt shame
That we do not seem worth saving.
But if you think they aren't discussing other options
Think again!
They want to intervene
But the wisest of them
Know better.
They are broken, they say.
The younger ones argue for intervention
But the wise ones never budge
With their black unblinking eyes
Incorruptible.
They must break . . .
Let them break . . .
And then, we'll see.
(Article changed on Apr 21, 2024 at 10:25 AM EDT)