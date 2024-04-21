 
Life Arts   

When they land

Zuma Beach. UFO Photo
(Image by tonynetone)   Details   DMCA

When the UFOs come down

Once and for all

In dazzling streaks of lights

Will we be around

To greet our saviors from a distant star

To witness the passing of the torch

To a larger brain?

Or will we have long ago forfeited any claim

To the Earth that we call our home

And sometimes "Mother"?

Even though we have nothing to compare Her to

We seem to love our world at the best and worst of times.

That cannot have gone unnoticed

By our unobtrusive watchers!

Hard to imagine such patience.

Oh, what they must have learned about us,

Peering through their portholes,

The windows of our dreams!

Who of us have not wished now and again
That we could just give up the wheelhouse

Because we're obviously over our heads.

When I was younger and more aware

Of what was going on behind the curtain of the sky,

Sometimes I felt shame

That we do not seem worth saving.

But if you think they aren't discussing other options

Think again!

They want to intervene

But the wisest of them

Know better.

They are broken, they say.

The younger ones argue for intervention

But the wise ones never budge

With their black unblinking eyes

Incorruptible.

They must break . . .

Let them break . . .

And then, we'll see.


(Article changed on Apr 21, 2024 at 10:25 AM EDT)

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend