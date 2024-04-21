When they land



Zuma Beach. UFO Photo

When the UFOs come down

Once and for all

In dazzling streaks of lights

Will we be around

To greet our saviors from a distant star

To witness the passing of the torch

To a larger brain?

Or will we have long ago forfeited any claim

To the Earth that we call our home

And sometimes "Mother"?

Even though we have nothing to compare Her to

We seem to love our world at the best and worst of times.

That cannot have gone unnoticed

By our unobtrusive watchers!

Hard to imagine such patience.

Oh, what they must have learned about us,

Peering through their portholes,

The windows of our dreams!

Who of us have not wished now and again

That we could just give up the wheelhouse

Because we're obviously over our heads.

When I was younger and more aware

Of what was going on behind the curtain of the sky,

Sometimes I felt shame

That we do not seem worth saving.

But if you think they aren't discussing other options

Think again!

They want to intervene

But the wisest of them

Know better.

They are broken, they say.

The younger ones argue for intervention

But the wise ones never budge

With their black unblinking eyes

Incorruptible.

They must break . . .

Let them break . . .

And then, we'll see.



