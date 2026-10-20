When the US commits a war crime it's thorough: Minab

On February 28, 2026, the United States Armed Forces launched a double-tap Tomahawk missile strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran, killing at least 156 civilians—including 120 children.

Small Wars Journal (published by Arizona University) revealed that the target was processed using the Palantir Maven Smart System. The site had previously been operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) until around 2013, but had since been converted into a full-scale primary school complete with painted murals, playgrounds, and separated sections for boys and girls. The targeting catalog relied on obsolete military records that failed to reflect its civilian status.

What is a double-tap strike? Forensic reconstructions by groups like Forensic Architecture and reporting by Drop Site News confirmed that after the initial missile hit the central assembly area, a second strike followed hours later as parents, teachers, and first responders were gathered at the rubble.

A United Nations fact-finding mission and human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch concluded that the US acted recklessly without taking feasible precautions to verify outdated targets, determining the attack constituted a war crime.

The US government has yet to take responsibility for this unforgivable mass murder of 120 children.

Note: This was not a case of AI operating in a vacuum, which would be bad enough, but optical imagery of the target had clearly revealed newly painted bright-colored walls, public entrances opened along the perimeter, line-up zones, play area markings, painted soccer pitch/sports . . . and children.