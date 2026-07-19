 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/19/26  

When a Nation's Birthday Feels Like a Wake

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

"What we've got here is failure to communicate."

- Cool Hand Luke (1967)


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

This raises the uncomfortable question: are our best days behind us, or could a new producer get us back on the charts?

What better symbolizes our current status under the Make America Great Again regime than the surviving member of a German duo, probably best known for having their Grammy Award rescinded after a lip-syncing scandal? Or a rapper whose biggest hit lifted its bass line from a Queen and David Bowie track without permission and whose career leaned on the long American tradition of repackaging Black musical innovation for mainstream white audiences?

Providing another burst of symbolism, the whole production fell apart. Of the nine artists originally announced, eight backed out. Just as the sole survivor, Vanilla Ice, was about to hit the stage, his performance was cancelled by organizers. They claimed the weather made continuing the event dangerous, though it's hard not to wonder whether the real danger was the embarrassing optics of a nearly empty crowd.

Instead of a review of has-been entertainers, the crowds will be entertained by Trump himself, completing the conversion of the non-partisan America 250 celebration into the MAGA-centered Freedom 250. Any doubt about the real focus was laid to rest by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who said from the stage on opening night that the replacement lineup was "way better than those libtards that canceled on us."

Ignoring an opportunity to bring Americans together under the shared patriotism of our semiquincentennial, the nation's 250th birthday is instead drifting toward yet another front in the ever"'expanding culture wars. Is it any wonder the holiday seems like it will land with a thud rather than be a memorable celebration?

I was only eight years old during the bicentennial, too young to understand how deep the divisions in our country were at the time. We were also a nation traumatized by current events. Two years removed from the only presidential resignation in history and just a year after the humiliating exit from Vietnam, confidence in our country and its institutions had been deeply shaken. This was especially true after the culture"'shaking effects of the Civil Rights Movement.

But we still found a way to celebrate.

I remember the planned celebrations being a big deal, with the country awash in red, white, and blue. In the lead-up to the big day, the U.S. Mint released Bicentennial quarters, and consumer products were rebranded to patriotic themes. Disneyland incorporated the party into its park, including a patriotic parade and a brand-new attraction, America Sings. CBS aired daily "Bicentennial Minutes," short segments highlighting historic events.

On the big day, giant ships sailed into New York Harbor and communities gathered nationwide for a simultaneous ringing of bells. Large-scale concerts with major artists were held across the country.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a proud father of five adult children, including two daughters on the severe end of the Autism spectrum. A passionate advocate for special education, he ran as a Green Party candidate for the LAUSD School Board. Renowned (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Trump Is A Thug, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Finding Hope in Florida

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Defenders Of Public Education?

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend