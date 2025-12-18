 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

When Marx Turned His Attention to the United States

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

When Cassius Clay became Muhammad Ali and refused to put on that uniform (and sacrificed all that money!) a very different impact was made on the people and a very different kind of instruction had begun.


James Baldwin, "An Open Letter to My Sister Angela Y. Davis"


If Karl Marx was alive...
If Karl Marx was alive...
(Image by BinaryApe from flickr)   Details   DMCA

She was a substitute. A black woman. Maybe in her late twenties. In my mind's eye, I think of Nine Simone, with the short natural. Slender.


Brave.


Even if, as professor Andrew Hartman writes, there was a revival of sorts. Americans were once again reading Marx. Karl Marx.


Let's move past the efforts of the most unfree and fearful Americans who made their attempt to incarcerate and murder free thinking and free speech seem patriotic. Maturity is what's needed in this crisis we face today.


This was high school in Chicago, maybe 1971. While I was already a member of Operation Breadbasket's Resist, the city was The Machine. Daley's Machine. The black community I lived in was Catholic, but the black Baptist churches had a conservative streak when it came to some German guy and his little book, The Communist Manifesto.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): Affordability; America; American Capitalism; Capitalism; Democratic Socialism; Freedoms; Homelessness; Marx; Poverty; Race African American Black Negro; (more...) Renting; Slavery-Forced Labor; Violence-War; Wage Labor, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And So, This Is What?

About that "Freedom" to Erase My Ancestor's Struggle for Freedom

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend