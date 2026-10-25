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Life Arts    H4'ed 10/25/26  

When Hunger Fades: A Twisted Night

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Carl Petersen
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"There's no room for the wannabees
The has-beens or the bad"

-- Twisted Sister, "Stay Hungry"

Some bands seem inseparable from members who define them but somehow survive after those members are gone. Queen immediately comes to mind, as it has successfully used the Queen+ format to continue touring the world, most recently with Adam Lambert. Rush surprised its rabid fan base this year by announcing a world tour with Anika Nilles at the rhythmic helm.

It could be argued that Dee Snider was as crucial to Twisted Sister as Freddie Mercury and Neil Peart were to theirs. He was not an original member, but he was at the helm during the band's most successful years. With towering hair and platform shoes adding to his 6-foot-1 frame, along with over-the-top stage makeup and an outrageous wardrobe, he became the face of Twisted Sister. On the front cover of Stay Hungry, Snider stands alone, clutching a real bone and staring defiantly into the camera.

When health issues forced Snider to retire, most assumed Twisted Sister would follow his lead and cancel plans for a reunion tour. Instead, Jay Jay French and Eddie "Fingers" Ojeda, one of the greatest guitar duos this side of Iron Maiden, announced that the tour would go ahead. Replacing Snider would be Sebastian Bach, the former singer of Skid Row, a band that many fans would love to see reunite with their classic lineup.

While Bach has a reputation for having an outsized personality, much of it stems from his controversial antics offstage. Snider's image may be built around a flamboyant stage persona, but he is also known as a family man and a genuinely nice guy. Does Bach have what it takes to make fans forget Snider's absence?

With tickets in hand for Twisted Sister's performance on the last night of the Washington State Fair, I had a chance to find out.


(Image by Twisted Sister)   Details   DMCA

My introduction to Twisted Sister's live show was a concert MTV had on heavy rotation. Not yet a full-fledged metalhead, the visuals were an awakening: the over-the-top stage attire and rawness of the music had whipped the fans into a frenzy. For me, it helped define what metal was.

Unfortunately, by the time I finally saw the band live, they were a shell of what I had seen on MTV. The music industry interfered with creative decisions, including forcing Snider's planned solo album to be released under the Twisted Sister name, despite his desire for the band to take a much-needed break. Twisted Sister was burned out, directionless, frustrated, disillusioned, and on the verge of breaking up.

The makeup was gone. The attitude was diminished. Drummer A.J. Pero had left his band of brothers. The hysteria of the crowd had disappeared.

I have racked my memory, and this is all that comes to mind about that October night at the Felt Forum in New York City:

  • With the stage prepped but the lights still on, the crowd suddenly erupted. Howard Stern had crossed the back of the stage as he prepared to watch from the side.
  • At some point during the show, Dee Snider did a flip. It was an impressive act of athleticism.
  • We lost my younger cousin, and when we finally found her at the end of the event, she was missing one shoe. She was carrying the other in her hand as she said:

    "The crowd went this way, I went that way, and when I got up I didn't have my shoe.

    When we looked at the front of the stage, we found a few shoes among the debris, but not hers.

It was certainly an epic night, but nothing from my memories tells me anything about the band's performance, either good or bad. It isn't surprising that they threw in the towel shortly afterward.

"Oh, watch out
The kids are back"

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Carl Petersen is a proud father of five adult children, including two daughters on the severe end of the Autism spectrum. A passionate advocate for special education, he ran as a Green Party candidate for the LAUSD School Board. Renowned (more...)
 

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