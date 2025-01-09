 
Login/Register Login | Register
91 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech   

What the world needs now is directions for reducing our dependence on technology

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Labyrinth
Labyrinth
(Image by Pixabay: Nico_Boersen)   Details   DMCA

Last month, Geoffrey Hinton, godfather of artificial intelligence (A.I.), winner of the 2024 Noble Prize in physics, warned that there's now a 10% to 20% risk of A.I. wiping out humanity within 30 years.

A Silicon Valley employee told a friend of mine that he sees nothing sustainable about the info-technology (IT) industry. He considers last July's worldwide shutdown of airlines, banks, hospitals and emergency services (caused by an erroneous software update) a warning. While Silicon Valley companies have stopped hiring people (because they anticipate that A.I.s will soon do jobs at a much lower cost), Silicon Valley workers feel scared that info-technologies will continue; and they fear that IT will stop.

Roger McNamee, once a mentor to Mark Zuckerberg, says, "For too long, the public has trusted Silicon Valley. For 50 years, the products that came out of the Valley made us more capable and more productive." While manufacturers promote every new technology product as if it will improve what came before, McNamee says, "That has not been the case since the iPhone was introduced in 2007." The IT industry, he observes, is now displacing workers with artificial intelligence, displacing real currency with crypto, and getting rid of any kind of taxation on wealth. "And so," he says, "we need to change our relationship to technology. We need to say 'No' to A.I."

In a society that depends on vulnerable technologies like electricity, inter-continental shipping, individually-owned cars, the Internet, mobile communications, and now, A.I., how does anyone change their relationship to technology? How do we say "no" to A.I.? To what do we say "Yes?"

None of these men gives directions.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?

A.I. is a set of computer technologies that assembles and stores billions of bits of data and uses algorithms and computational power to recognize patterns, make decisions, make predictions, solve problems-- and create new things. If you get help from Siri or Alexa, pose questions to search engines like Google, or receive product recommendations based on previous purchases, you're engaging A.I.

Weather forecasters use A.I.

Robots that weld and transport die casings on assembly lines"are A.I.s.

A.I.s book travel arrangements, check-in guests at hotels, mix drinks, deliver meals to restaurant tables, connect Uber drivers with passengers, and tell owners when their car needs maintenance.

They predict mining outcomes.

A.I.s predict the likelihood of a person acquiring a disease, identify harmful interactions between different drugs, predict how a contagious disease could spread.

The military uses A.I.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Sustainability; Technology, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Before, during and after Election '24

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend