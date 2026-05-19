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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/19/26  

What the Western public is shielded from

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Author 6967
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Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Please read, disseminate and act (open links only if of interest)

The Israeli crimes against humanity continue. Since declaring "ceasefire" in Lebanon and the Gaza ghetto/concentration camp, over 1500 civilians were murdered by the Israeli apartheid regime. In the past three days alone, dozens were murdered including a person with Down syndrome, many children, medics, a journalist. The ethniccleansing and pogroms by the colonial settlers aided by IOF soldiers continue here in the occupied West Bank.The regime's navy also just pirated 22 additional ships (total 41 ships, ten still sailing) in International waters - total peace activists kidnapped 337.

The Western Zionist dominated media and governments are silent on these continuing crimes against humanity and on political dramatic changes that will impact cost of living and their pockets. Even our own Palestinian supposed leaders and media say and do very little if not outright shield people from facts. The same Western governments that supported genocide pessured the Palestinain authority to have elections but on Israeli terms. You will not be allowed to run for elections if you support full equality or a secular democratic state. Only if you support the Oslo surrender agreements and perhaps a fictional two state (which Israel does not accept), will you be allowed to run. These same governments also formally say they are against corruption but know clearly that corruption runs deep in their own circle, in the apartheid system, and in the existing Palestinian leadership and body politics. I have been compiling a book on the subject to be pubished after I am gone. Yet, what is remarkable is the proliferation of good people willing to act on their conviction. From the Sumud flotilla to hundreds of millions of people of good faith who took to the streets to commemorate the ongoing Nakba, Palestine will live. In other good news, the NY City Mayor Mamdani Shared a Nakba Day Video; The ICC Prosecutor Seeks Warrants for Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, Other Israeli Officials; Israeli military outposts in Iraqi desert exposed; Chinese and Russian and other BRICS leaders have already built a new world order to replace the horrific order led by US imperialism (itself led by the Zionist lobbies).

Joint Israeli-Palestinian Nakba commemoration.

3000 people registered for the International festival of wild and kind ideas (6 days of talks/workshops including mine).

Forever wars (most on behalf of Zionism).

An example of an interview in this case with Press TV about the so-called "board of peace".

AIPAC and other Zionists (US traitors of the Epstein/Mossad class) are after Thomas Massie, Grassroot people need to donate to his Congressional campaign.

The One Positive Thing about the War on Iran (which will resume shortly): The special relationship ends.

The West Bank is being ethnically cleansed.

It is genocide.

A Brief History of Israeli Denialism. Or: Should we believe that the IDF raped Palestinian prisoners with dogs? Link to Nicholas Kristoph's article that sent the Israeli government and leading zionists intoa frenzy.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

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Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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