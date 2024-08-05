 
Login/Register Login | Register
3 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/5/24

What the US can learn from Canada about ending gerrymandering

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Article first published in the Chicago Tribune

By Olivia Ardito and Robert Weiner

Over the past few years, the legitimacy of American elections has been called into question by Democrats and Republicans alike. Both sides can point fingers and claim the opposing party may try to cheat, scheme or tamper with the election results in some way. At all levels, American elections have been subject to criticism, and it seems to be a general consensus that everyone wants American elections to be more fair.

What is one easy way the U.S. could ensure our future elections are more fair? Getting rid of gerrymandering is a strong start. To do that, we should look to our northern neighbor since Canada has set a great example.

There is no doubt that the U.S. suffers from extremely high levels of gerrymandering. Look at the Illinois congressional districts in Chicago. Some call Chicago the most gerrymandered city in the country. Nicknamed "the earmuffs" because of its bizarre shape, Illinois' 4th District, consisting of various bits of western Chicago, is a prime example. The district was handcrafted to include even specific blocks and houses. The bias is evident, and it's everywhere across the nation -- cities and rural areas alike.

Gerrymandering has a long history. It was named after former Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry who, in 1811, specifically remapped a district to help his party win electoral seats. Since then, it has become common practice in the U.S. for states to redistrict to ensure their party has the best shot at winning. While Democrats first realized how to gerrymander, in recent years, Republicans have used it the most to their benefit.

Canada, like the U.S., suffered from gerrymandering. However, today the country is entirely free of gerrymandering. Here's how Canada did it and what we can learn from our neighbor.

In Canada, districts known as "ridings" are drawn at the provincial level by a commission consisting of a superior court judge chosen by the chief justice and two others chosen by the speaker of the House. Notably, members of the Senate, House or provincial legislature cannot be on these commissions. This helps avoid the potential of political officials manipulating ridings for their personal gain. Typically, the additional two members are professors, urban geographers, mapmakers or professionals in related jobs. Their expertise in mapmaking, sociology and more help ensure ridings are as fair and practical as possible.

With this simple change, Canada got rid of gerrymandering. If we followed our neighbor's lead, we could too.

There have also been many attempts across the U.S. to end gerrymandering. For example, then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger tackled gerrymandering in California by creating a commission of impartial Californians to draw districts. Members of this commission apply of their own will, are split equally along party lines and vow to be impartial.

While Schwarzenegger's plan is strong and has helped California, it's not perfect, considering how deeply polarized the public is right now and how intensely party divisions affect everyday Americans.

Canada's combination of a local-level judge, someone who has already sworn impartiality to the country, removes this issue. Additionally, the knowledge experts help fine-tune the boundaries. As Canada does this process at the provincial level, the U.S. could implement this at a state level and potentially adjust the number of commission members to fit state size. The system works for our northern neighbor and, with a few contextual tweaks, could work for us too.

If we learn something from Canada about ending gerrymandering, we could make elections in America more free and fair and, in turn, strengthen American democracy. And a stronger democracy is something everyone can get behind, eh?

Robert Weiner was a spokesman in the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush White Houses. He was communications director for several congressional committees. Olivia Ardito is a policy analyst, research coordinator and writer working at Robert Weiner Associates News and Solutions for Change.


Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): America; Canada; Canada Election; Democracy; Democracy; Election-Voting Issues; Elections; Fair; Gerrymandering; Learning, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend