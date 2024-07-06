What's Plan B? Well, there is a VP



Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Portrait.

By Bob Gaydos

Why do we elect vice presidents?

That's not a rhetorical question. In fact, it's the answer to a question many Democrats have been asking themselves for more than a week.

In a virtual meltdown since Joe Biden's shutdown performance in his first debate with Donald Trump, and under a constant New York Times-led media barrage about Biden's age and his capability to handle the job of president, many wealthy Democratic Party supporters and plenty of everyday Democrats have been asking, "What is Plan B?"

As in, "If we don't think Joe can win, who should the party's candidate be? Quick!"

Funny thing is, all the names quickly mentioned as possible presidential candidates quickly said they're still backing Biden.

Now, that may be because it would be unseemly to challenge the leader of the party or simply because none of them wants to face Trump now when they might have an easier race four years from now.

The other funny thing is, even though presidents run with vice presidential candidates, who, theoretically at least, can step in immediately and take over the duties of president if necessary, whether because of incapacitation or resignation, hardly anyone mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential substitute for Biden.

But isn't that her job?

This is in no way an argument for Biden to decline to run again "for the good of the party and the country" or for him to dramatically resign the office of president. I have no way of knowing, any more than do any of those big media pundits, whether Biden is capable of fulfilling the duties of president while also conducting an aggressive reelection campaign against Trump and his Republican cult followers. If Biden's running, he's got my vote.

All I am saying is that if he feels he is not up to it, his vice president would seem to be the person most qualified and capable of doing so.

Harris has been with Biden through all the successes of nearly four years in office, been part of the planning and prodding and preaching necessary to get things done. She has dealt with leaders on the world stage. If people like what the Biden White House has done, well, then Harris has been part and parcel of all that.

Plus, she is Donald Trump's greatest nemesis: An educated, articulate, outspoken, politically astute, black woman. She has been district attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of the state of California and served as a United States senator from California. She knows how government works. She can take on the issue of abortion head-on. She can talk frankly about voter suppression tactics. In fact, she can talk about any issue Trump or Republicans throw out there with more clarity and knowledge than can Trump.

In fact, so can Biden. But if by Plan B Democrats want someone to more aggressively get up in Trump's face, call out his constant lies, which much of the media now seems to accept as, well, acceptable, then Kamala Harris is their woman.

Plus, you'd have the whole first woman president angle going again, the one stolen from Hillary. And if Biden did take the dramatic step of resigning (which he has given no indication of doing, nor am I suggesting), she would have access to the Biden campaign's considerable funds.

All of this, of course, would be dependent on Democrats doing something they always have trouble doing -- getting behind one candidate and sticking to the script.

Republicans have mastered the art of uniting behind even the most despicable of candidates imaginable, with Trump the felon exhibit A. They are a political party without a soul. Democrats, however, usually spend an inordinate amount of time challenging each other over who is the most noble of candidates. It often produces confusion, not votes.

Joe Biden has been a good president. He has served this country well his entire adult life and grown old in the process. Few are granted the opportunity. In an election which is in sum a contest between democracy and despotism, he is the symbol of what our forefathers had in mind when they said farewell to the king.

When the script hit the fan, their Plan B was to have a vice president.

