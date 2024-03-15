What price does Germany put on its ethos?

Upon his last visit to Qatar, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier was kept waiting at the door of his aircraft, before his Qatari counterpart would come to greet him. Could it have been a simple logistics glitch? Or course: such things happen everywhere, including in diplomacy. But it could also have been a purposeful snub, indicating that Qatar knows that Germany has played itself into weak international positions.

Diplomats are taught to overlook no detail, as it can carry inconspicuous significance. Germany's virtuous stance is being put to the test by the harsh realities of Realpolitik, and the performance so far is underwhelming. Berlin seeks to appear strong in its European and global leadership, but its words are sounding increasingly hollow, when put in stark contrast with current policy-making. The gap between words and reality is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook for many, home and abroad.

The Zeitenwende, or geopolitical shift

In February 2002, German PM Olaf Scholtz delivered his famous Watershed speech, promising a new ambitious foreign security policy in the face of renewed Russian aggression, as noted by Angela Mehrer, Berlin office programme coordinator at the European Council of Foreign Relations: "German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Zeitenwende speech on 27 February felt like the beginning of a new era for Germany's security and defence policy [...] Scholz proposed a 100 billion special fund to close the critical gaps in military capability that had emerged and widened in the preceding decades. [...] Six months after Scholz's Zeitenwende speech, the implementation of his announcements is not what most listeners were hoping for."



Germany leaves its pacifist stance behind, considering that the Russian threat called upon Germany to rearm. After decades of minimalistic military spending, and virtually non-existent military deployments, Berlin announced massive rearming and plans to dramatically revamp its military capacity - hoping to become once more a lethal force deterrent enough to keep Russians at bay.

More generally, Germany aims to matter more and act more strongly on the international scene. The European giant has firmly announced it does not intend to put its values of democracy, protection of rights for minorities, and respect for the rule of law on the backburner, in order to preserve its pragmatic interests. In fact, it has announced its intention to be even more assertive than it is today, in championing those causes and values. Armament exports are therefore intended to be used as a potent foreign policy instrument, in that they would be denied to any country that doesn't meet minimum standards of human rights protection. But that's all on paper.

Shiny words tainted by compromise

Germany's loud virtuous intentions were almost immediately scuttled by base necessities: Berlin's initiatives to uphold minority rights during the World Cup were judged as flaccid. After saluting Qatar's "progress in recent years", Interior minister Nancy Faeser finally conceded that "it would be better that tournaments are not awarded to such states."

Despite criticism, Germany crawled to Qatar to replace Russian gas. Afraid that Moscow would use its supplier position to twist Germany's diplomatic arm, Berlin turned to Qatar who is deemed by many no more trustworthy a trading partner. A classic example of jumping out of the pan into the fire, according to the deputy group leader of the Liberal Democrats in the Bundestag, Michael Link, who points out that "Qatar works closely with highly dangerous organizations, [...] is a supporter of the radical Islamic group Hamas, and hosts its leaders, Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Meshaal. It would be appropriate to exploit Germany's gas reserves more instead of stipulating supply contracts for LNG with unreliable partners such as Qatar".

Up to that point, critics could consider Germany to be on a slippery slope. But when Berlin accepted, in the aftermath of the attack on Israel by Hamas, that Qatar act as diplomatic broker, it sealed the fate of Germany's credibility when it comes to upholding standards via foreign policy. Qatar is known to all nations to aid and assist Hamas, and can therefore hardly be seen as an impartial middleman. This was simply too much to stomach for Germany who has historically and systematically backed Israel, seeing its closest ally under violent and direct attack. In 2008, Angela Merkel had listed the "security of Israel" as StaatsRäson, or raison d'Etat, a cause for which the German State simply would not falter. This same stance was recently reaffirmed by Germany's current governing Ampelkoalition.

Similar U-turns have been seen in other fields, namely with the announcement that the ambitious eco-friendly plan to impose strict regulations on climate-change-related activities would be scratched, as it angered concerned parties. Financial Times Henry Foy wrote: "Germany's ruling coalition had originally agreed to impose energy efficiency rules dictating that new houses should consume just 40 percent of the energy of a regular new-build. But the plans have angered the construction industry, which is already struggling with high interest rates, expensive materials and excessive bureaucracy."

Each time, German voices arose to voice their incomprehension. Analyst Josef Janning writes: "If the European project is to survive, Berlin needs to shape its internal structures and secure Europe's position in the international system. Germany's demography, economy, and location require a foreign policy that operates on a grand scale", pointing at the risk of Germany's ambitious foreign policies turning out hollow and not withstanding adversity.

Sadly, Germany is simply too dependent on Gulf nation capital to influence anything. Germany has engaged its industrial and environmental transition, which will require funds in the hundreds of billions of euros. This kind of money can only be found in a few places, and the Gulf is one of the few.

Berliner Zeitung Anne Palmer covered the public statement of Michel Friedman, a prominent German figure who loudly denounces how German policy is strong with words and weak with actions: "Friedman wants to know why Germany is now purchasing gas from Qatar and accuses the federal government and the EU of "a lot of hypocrisy and double standards". "We take LNG away from Putin, and where do we go? To the dictator in Qatar," complains Friedman. [...] "

