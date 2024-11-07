 
November 7, 2024

What president-elect Trump and Elon Musk have in mind for America

By Scott Baker
Managing Editor
Scott Baker
Dogecoin - Will it become a national currency under Elon Musk's new agency?
This is what Elon Musk has in mind when he gets to create his Department of Government Efficiency:


Musk says Americans will have to face 'hardship' if Trump wins

Trump has said he'll put the tech billionaire in charge of government "efficiency" if elected. That won't be good for Americans' wallets.

As Rolling Stone reports, Musk, who Trump has vowed will oversee the "efficiency" of government agencies if he's elected president, said during a virtual town hall on Friday that Americans will need to endure "temporary hardship" if Trump wins.

As Rolling Stone reported:

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, said that if Donald Trump wins and gives him a role in government, Americans will suffer "hardship" as a result of efforts to address the national debt. He made the comments Friday in a virtual town hall on his website, X. When asked about "tackling the nation's debt," he mentioned changing the tax code, and then went on to say there would be some financial difficulty imposed on some Americans. "Most importantly, we have to reduce spending to live within our means," he said, adding that these efforts will "involve some temporary hardship, but it will ensure long-term prosperity."

How long will that hardship last? As long as Musk claims is necessary, it seems. And he went on to suggest his plans could garner some fierce backlash.


Trump's low information voters have no idea, or even the acumen, to understand what's coming from the tech billionaire who likes to "move fast and break things." As of this writing it looks like the Republicans will keep control of the House too, with any relative "moderate" Republicans already purged in favor of MAGA Republicans who will do whatever Trump tells them to do. So, Trump will be supported not only by all three branches of the Federal Government, but virtually all of its members as well. He's well on his way to dictatorial powers before even taking office. This serial bankrupter who couldn't get a loan from an American bank now, will be in charge of the nation's financial system, after he fires Jerome Powell - who's been insufficiently stimulative in Trump's opinion - and restaffs the Fed and OCC and gets rid of some regulatory agencies entirely. Musk is monetarily ignorant about how the United States federal government can create any amount of money it needs, and is totally panicked over the so-called debt, as if his personal taxes are paying for it. He only cares about reducing his taxes and will slash entire agencies to achieve this. His tech motto will break the country.

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

b. sadie bailey

Yep; multi billionaires and corporations run the world now. Who will suffer is everyone paying for more tax breaks and loopholes for billionaires. Other countries have known the misery of US exceptionalism. Now our own citizens will also know it. Trump is a pawn of the billionaires and powerful people really running the political shell game. One way or the other, all roads seem to lead to absolute power and authoritarianism by the few. The two 'sides' have different flavors, but the end game is the same.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 12:24:15 PM

Blair Gelbond

Time for us to refresh our minds with the writings of Gandhi, King, and Desmond Tutu?

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 12:58:41 PM

