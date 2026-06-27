What is wrong with Western men and why we must initiate

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What happens when we waste time or energy on problems that have no solution - no possibility of a solution? We get angry, lash out, get scared or we shut down. We get a situation like the one we (in Western civilization) have been living in for centuries. Have you noticed that lots of conversations (or virtual conversations) these days are equivalent to hollering at each other across a bottomless pit? Climate Change, the curse of endless war, bemoaning the self-destructive nature of Man, having to share the earth, century after century, with incorrigible bigots and racists? (Like your cousin and neighbor.) These are all insoluble problems.

When you take on an insoluble problem, the problem-solving part of the brain shuts off and the philosophical and emotional part of the brain switches on. Let me demonstrate: Why does Man fight endless wars? Because Homo sapien men are inherently traumatized, beyond the reach of psychology. Perhaps that sounds theoretical (or theatrical), but for me it is a solid fact. But when I say "traumatized" I am not talking about PTSD or personal trauma that might come up in therapy. By trauma, in this context, I'm talking about some primordial fall from grace. It's not personal, not something that can be healed by any therapy that I am aware of. Albeit, therapy can heal us of personal trauma but that just clears the way to be able to grasp the magnitude of what I am saying.

This is my abiding explanation for what is wrong with Western men. Homo sapien males are bedazzled by their own brokenness, as one half of a species. Why do I exclude myself from the throng of broken Men who I am stigmatizing with this sweeping judgment? Because I have initiated (vision quested). Without that I would still be back where I was in the 1990s, immersed in the apocalypse.

That is why I tout the absolute need for initiation if we are to break the chain of our dysfunction. I'm not interested in debating anything. If you don't believe me, that is your loss. If you do believe me, I advise you to look into initiation.