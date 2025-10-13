 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/13/25  

What is the plan to prevent the national guard, ice, and other from 2026 voting intimidation?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

WHAT IS PLAN TO PREVENT NATL GUARD, ICE, AND OTHERS FROM INTIMIDATION AT 2026 POLLING PLACES?

By Robert Weiner

(Adopted from Transcript of Question by Bob Weiner at MSNBC Live Event, with question taped for YouTube by Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle podcast).

On MSNBC's shows, and programs on other networks, we hear a similar refrain from political leaders: The most important thing everyone can do to reverse the anti-democracy tide is to VOTE, in huge numbers in 2026, and again 2028. Rachel Maddow always runs protest clips from around the country, which are critical to mobilization, but we need more than that.

What is the plan by pro-democracy forces to prevent and protect against what show guests have said is the likelihood of Republican forces sending the National Guard and ICE to intimidate polling places and ballot boxes in 2026? That's the key question -- along with stopping them from gathering ballots after the votes.

Larry Sabato of UVA told Stephanie Ruhl, "You're closing your eyes if you don't speculate" about troops from red states being deployed to suppress the vote in blue states while enhancing their own. With President Trump's rhetoric about the "enemy within" calling cities "training" grounds including to assure what he calls a "fair vote," and trying to push the military generals into his orbit despite their stone faces at the Quantico rally -- you have to ask some questions.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Anti-trump; Donald Trump Versus The Constitution; Election-Voting Issues; Impeach Trump; Military National Guard; National Guard; National Guard Deployment; President Trump; Stop Trump Movement; Trump Crime; (more...) Trump Cruelty; Trump Is A Thug; Trump Presidency; Voting; Voting Integrity, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

To Beat China, Russia, India, and Japan in New Space Race, We Need Political Will to Get Back Where We Were 50 Years Ago

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend