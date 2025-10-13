What is the plan to prevent the national guard, ice, and other from 2026 voting intimidation?

WHAT IS PLAN TO PREVENT NATL GUARD, ICE, AND OTHERS FROM INTIMIDATION AT 2026 POLLING PLACES?

By Robert Weiner

(Adopted from Transcript of Question by Bob Weiner at MSNBC Live Event, with question taped for YouTube by Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle podcast).

On MSNBC's shows, and programs on other networks, we hear a similar refrain from political leaders: The most important thing everyone can do to reverse the anti-democracy tide is to VOTE, in huge numbers in 2026, and again 2028. Rachel Maddow always runs protest clips from around the country, which are critical to mobilization, but we need more than that.

What is the plan by pro-democracy forces to prevent and protect against what show guests have said is the likelihood of Republican forces sending the National Guard and ICE to intimidate polling places and ballot boxes in 2026? That's the key question -- along with stopping them from gathering ballots after the votes.

Larry Sabato of UVA told Stephanie Ruhl, "You're closing your eyes if you don't speculate" about troops from red states being deployed to suppress the vote in blue states while enhancing their own. With President Trump's rhetoric about the "enemy within" calling cities "training" grounds including to assure what he calls a "fair vote," and trying to push the military generals into his orbit despite their stone faces at the Quantico rally -- you have to ask some questions.

