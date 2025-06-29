 
Login/Register Login | Register
1 members
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/29/25

What is poetry VS prose and advice on writer's block

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

It's funny. People who don't, as a rule, write poetry, seem to think that poetry has to be finished or packaged somehow, but the opposite is true. Poetry is unfinished, sometimes raw and makeshift, reflecting how we really think and feel, in incomplete fragments, some pithy, some threadbare, but what makes it poetry is that it has soul. I tend to like poetry that is down-played with shots of color here and there but mostly shadow, a little risky, exploratory, asymmetrical, so if it was a wheel it would wobble..

I think people of heart are poets whether they like it or not, whether they have exercised that right of birth or not. Prose does not serve heart-centered people.

And, here is what I think about writer's block:

I was talking with a young woman at a poetry reading. We were talking during the break, after I had read some poetry that I call sand-blasted poetry, composed of fragments selected mostly randomly from books. She was impressed by the freedom of those poems. She thought they were stream-of-consciousness, so I briefly explained how they were written, and how the selection of the fragments and the seemly random ordering of the fragments "harnesses" the a-causal principle of synchronicity. Then she confided rather forlornly, that she has been experiencing a long spell of writer's block. I wanted to say something supportive but nothing occurred to me, because I was very tired and my brain was resting from having just read my poetry to an audience. But now, this is what I would like to say, briefly.

I too have experienced writer's block, but only for very brief spells when my style of writing was not adequate for what was rising in me to say, so the problem (for me) is not having nothing to say, but it is the problem of how to say it in a language that suits the message. Sometimes that has called for revisiting a certain poet whose work comes close to how I want to express something, like say, Phillip Levine, as opposed to Rumi or Wendell Berry.

But mainly the reason I rarely pass through writing deserts is, I live near (or actually at) the source. What do I mean by that? I mean I have a very active dream-life. I dream almost every night and usually remember at least fragments of the dream I am having when I wake up in the morning. That is my secret.

But we all dream. The trouble is, most of us are piss-poor dreamers 1) because we are out of practice and 2) because we haven't done our shadow work and therefore our dreams are unpleasant and address our complexes, so we suppress our dreams. If we want to become better dreamers, we have to start where we are, and that might mean dreaming dreams that explore issues that are shadow issues. We don't need to see an analyst or dream expert to jump-start an active dream life. We just need to begin writing our dreams down, and be willing to open some closets that we have been avoiding.

Then, once the unconscious unfreezes and our dreams begin flowing and there is more consciousness or lucidity in our dream-life, the unconscious becomes more like a spring, a bottomless source of inspiration for us to tap.


(Article changed on Jun 29, 2025 at 12:47 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend