What is poetry VS prose and advice on writer's block

It's funny. People who don't, as a rule, write poetry, seem to think that poetry has to be finished or packaged somehow, but the opposite is true. Poetry is unfinished, sometimes raw and makeshift, reflecting how we really think and feel, in incomplete fragments, some pithy, some threadbare, but what makes it poetry is that it has soul. I tend to like poetry that is down-played with shots of color here and there but mostly shadow, a little risky, exploratory, asymmetrical, so if it was a wheel it would wobble..

I think people of heart are poets whether they like it or not, whether they have exercised that right of birth or not. Prose does not serve heart-centered people.

And, here is what I think about writer's block:

I was talking with a young woman at a poetry reading. We were talking during the break, after I had read some poetry that I call sand-blasted poetry, composed of fragments selected mostly randomly from books. She was impressed by the freedom of those poems. She thought they were stream-of-consciousness, so I briefly explained how they were written, and how the selection of the fragments and the seemly random ordering of the fragments "harnesses" the a-causal principle of synchronicity. Then she confided rather forlornly, that she has been experiencing a long spell of writer's block. I wanted to say something supportive but nothing occurred to me, because I was very tired and my brain was resting from having just read my poetry to an audience. But now, this is what I would like to say, briefly.

I too have experienced writer's block, but only for very brief spells when my style of writing was not adequate for what was rising in me to say, so the problem (for me) is not having nothing to say, but it is the problem of how to say it in a language that suits the message. Sometimes that has called for revisiting a certain poet whose work comes close to how I want to express something, like say, Phillip Levine, as opposed to Rumi or Wendell Berry.

But mainly the reason I rarely pass through writing deserts is, I live near (or actually at) the source. What do I mean by that? I mean I have a very active dream-life. I dream almost every night and usually remember at least fragments of the dream I am having when I wake up in the morning. That is my secret.

But we all dream. The trouble is, most of us are piss-poor dreamers 1) because we are out of practice and 2) because we haven't done our shadow work and therefore our dreams are unpleasant and address our complexes, so we suppress our dreams. If we want to become better dreamers, we have to start where we are, and that might mean dreaming dreams that explore issues that are shadow issues. We don't need to see an analyst or dream expert to jump-start an active dream life. We just need to begin writing our dreams down, and be willing to open some closets that we have been avoiding.

Then, once the unconscious unfreezes and our dreams begin flowing and there is more consciousness or lucidity in our dream-life, the unconscious becomes more like a spring, a bottomless source of inspiration for us to tap.