What is happening & need to buckle up, stay calm, and continue to act

On day 771 of the ongoing genocide, Francesca Albanese (UN raporteur on Human rights) noted: "Genocide survivors living in rain-flooded tents. Images of tortured detainees spreading online. Apartheid Israel is still selling weapons worldwide, even in Europe, where conferences on Palestine are cancelled. If this doesnt nauseate us, what will?" Here is something to match: a body of a so-called "United Nations" passes a resolution that ignores genocide and ignores international law and appoints the narsoccistic leadership of the US regime (which is engaged in this genocide) to oversee a body to disarm Palestinian resistance. It is like Fascist Italy overseeing a body to disarm the remaining resisters in the Warsaw ghetto that the Nazis could not kill. See ongaza.org and GazaWar\. The level of propaganda cloaking our world is high though more and more people see through it and more are joining the struggle. Other forces will help expose this network of greed and power wrecking our planet. Soon the (Mossad) Epstein files will likely be released and show more truths to awaken more public. For example people will see level of complicity by openly Jewish Zionists like Larry Summers (ex secretary of Treasury and Harvard President) and by more cloaked Jewish Zionist Noam Chomsky. Both of them were against the internationally recognized right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and lands and both adamant against the (non-violent) boycott, divestment, and sanctions on the Zionist apartheid regime. But also openly neo-Nazis Christian Zionists like Elon Musk.

By contrast 95 year old Jewish international law expert Richard Falk is targeted on his way to a tribunal in Canada. I testified at that tribunal. Hundreds of millions know what he knows now.

Final statement of the (other) Gaza People Tribunal.

What else is happening with Epsteingate/Mossadgate: Israeli Spy Stayed for Weeks at a Time With Jeffrey Epstein in Manhattan

What is happening in Um AlKhayr.

What is happening to Jenin Freedom Theater.

What is happening in Brazil.

What is happening in Ramallah: Arafat is commemorated while his killers drive fancy cars and claim to represent Palestine and want a bigger role in disarming resistance

Kairos new document: A moment of truth: Faith in the time of genocide; here in Arabic.

Francesca Albanese and the Palestinian Fight for Survival.

"we need to buckle up and stay calm and focused on limning out-- and redoubling our efforts to work toward-- the kind of world we want to build out of the current situation of chaos, suffering, and uncertainty. For my part, I want to build a world in which every human life is valued, and in which all peoples can live free of the allied scourges of war, violent intimidation, military spending, hegemonic structures, and the destruction of our lovely planet's environment." Helen Cobban, Just World Educational

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive,

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

