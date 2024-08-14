What is a Woman (at the Olympics)?



Imane Khelif Jeux panarabes 2023.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Algeria Press Service) Details Source DMCA



The Olympics just concluded may be more remembered for the sex-classification controversy surrounding 2 of its boxing competitors than for its regular competitions, records broken, countries awarded, and athletic excellence. Unique among athletic competitions for its inclusiveness due to the expanding or even dizzying array of sports for every body type - as long as they are at the very top of their potential - the Olympics sets the standard for competitive qualification the world over.

Now comes news that one of the controversial athletes, Imane Khelif, in its welterweight female boxing matches is suing Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling, and other, as yet unnamed, celebrities, none of whom appear to have any scientific qualifications, over statements related to sex classification of her with regards to the Olympic contests. The cyberbullying lawsuit was filed in France, according to Variety magazine and other sources, and names X (formally Twitter) in the suit.

It's hard to know what to believe here. The internet is absolutely bursting with links to articles about Imane Khelif failing some sort of test, possibly testosterone and possibly genetic, but after following a dozen or so of these links I was unable to track them to their ultimate alleged source at the International Boxing Association.

Here is what Forbes Breaking News had to say "IBA president Umar Kremlev told reporters this week the test administered on Khelif showed elevated testosterone levels-- a statement that appeared to contradict a July 31 IBA statement stating Khelif was not subject to a testosterone exam for the World Boxing Championships and was instead put through a separate test that found she had competitive advantages over other women athletes.





Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).